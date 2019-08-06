MARTINSBURG – Brittany Baker, of Elk Garden, was sentenced Monday to 12 months incarceration for her involvement in a drug distribution conspiracy, according to United States Attorney Bill Powell.

MARTINSBURG – Brittany Baker, of Elk Garden, was sentenced Monday to 12 months incarceration for her involvement in a drug distribution conspiracy, according to United States Attorney Bill Powell.

Baker, age 22, pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in April 2019. Baker admitted to distributing methamphetamine in June 2018 in Mineral County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, The West Virginia State Police, and the Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.



