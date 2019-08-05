Annette Smith-Lee said she is worried property owners were 'taken advantage of' by group in order to raise the flag near an African American community

PETERSBURG — Ward 6 Councilor Annette Smith-Lee said that while she appreciates the constitutional right to free speech, she also thinks that morally, a Confederate flag should not have been placed in a spot so visible to a major African American community.

Furthermore, Smith-Lee said she also was concerned that the older couple on whose property the flag flies might have been duped by the group that put up the pole and raised the flag. The group, Virginia Flaggers, claims that the property owners contacted them about the flag out of anger over the name-change of a city elementary school that once bore the name of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill Jr.

The 50-foot pole is on Boydton Plank Road just over the bridge and south of Halifax Street and the Cool Spring area of Petersburg. Its top can be seen above a tree from the apex of the bridge.

A 10-foot by 15-foot Confederate flag was raised there over the last weekend of July.

“I’m going to have to check into this,” Smith-Lee said in a phone interview Monday. She said she was not aware that the Virginia Flaggers had placed the pole on property owned by a senior couple.

“People need to be concerned about that,” Smith-Lee said, adding that to her, it sounds as if “elderly citizens might have been taken advantage of.”

The Virginia Flaggers say the flag — the group’s 29th in Virginia — is to memorialize Hill, who was shot dead by Union troops in 1865 during the waning days of the Civil War in a spot near the flagpole. However, that actual spot where Hill died is noted by a Virginia historical marker on U.S. Route 1 almost four miles south of the flag location, prompting citizens to claim the flagpole was placed there for reasons other than historical.

The flagpole sits on eight acres of private property at the edge of Smith-Lee’s Ward 6.

Smith-Lee grew up in Petersburg and said she knows all about the area’s history. She questioned why the group would “put these people in harm’s way” by putting up the flagpole across the road from an apartment complex where the majority of the residents are African American, and across the bridge from Halifax Street.

She said she was made aware of it by other citizens and has driven out to see it. Since it is on private property, there was nothing she could do as a councilor legally to stop it from being put up.

“Do I like seeing it there?” she added. “No.”

The nation, Smith-Lee said, has become so divided recently over racial history, and the Confederate flag, a version of which has been adopted by the Ku Klux Klan and other white-nationalist groups, is a reminder of that divisiveness.

“We have to be mindful of our surroundings,” Smith-Lee said.

A statement released by the Virginia Flaggers claimed that the property owners approached them about placing the flag and pole on their land last year shortly after the Petersburg School Board voted to drop the names of Hill and Gens. Robert E. Lee and James E.B. Stuart from elementary schools. The statement claimed the property owners were “furious” with the decision, but in an interview with The Progress-Index last week, the property owner said they wanted to put up the flag simply for historical reasons.

A Virginia Flaggers member obtained the necessary building permit from the city to erect the flagpole.

The Virginia Flaggers have also placed Confederate flags alongside Interstate 95 in Chesterfield and Prince George counties. The group said they tend to fly them near heavily traveled corridors, such as interstates and highways, to increase visibility.

Interstate 85 runs adjacent to the area where the Boydton Plank Road flag is flying, but its view is blocked by trees on the northbound side of the interstate.

