DINWIDDIE — The wait is over ... Dinwiddie Diner’s doors opened Friday morning at 7 a.m., and according to servers and diner owner Michael Vitale, there was a steady flow of hungry diners throughout the day.

Customers can either dine in or order take-out.

The interior with its modern country decor is spacious and provides seating at tables or booths. The windows are adorned with bright, cheerful floral window toppers with solid cranberry-red sheers. The flooring and the wooden tables and chairs are rich in color that stand out next to the bright white booths. And, the walls have a variety of styles and colors that compliment the furniture and window decor.

The restaurant, conveniently located just off I-85 at Exit 53 to State Route 703, once housed Moe’s Diner, Fats Bar-B-Q & Grill, and Rumorz Cafe.

Who blessed the county with a new diner?

Owner Michael Vitale of Dinwiddie explained, “My brother-and-sister-in-laws, Vincenzo and Adriana Amato, who purchased the building, and our families were gathered around talking about what we could open here. And, we talked about how a breakfast country style restaurant was needed in the Dinwiddie area.

“After months of planning," he added, "it took us over a year to renovate the building. My sister-in-law did all the decorations."

During this time Vitale and his wife were living in Ashland managing their own restaurant but the two were excited about relocating to Dinwiddie.

“My wife Daniela and I ... decided to sell our Italian restaurant to be closer to family ... to have a better restaurant in a better location,” he said.

According to Vitale, the Dinwiddie Diner employs around 20 people.

The menu consists of what one would expect to see at a diner: pancakes, omelettes, sausage-n- gravy biscuits, wings, fried green tomatoes, salads, soups, burgers, hot dogs, a variety of wraps & sandwiches, Southern fried chicken, pulled pork BBQ, etc.

How was the food?

Tamara VanMeter of Dinwiddie shared, “It was good. It’s sort of like home cooking country style food. We had the hamburger steak and flounder. We’re very glad this family opened this restaurant. We needed another good one at this end of the county.”

Prince George residents Jeffrey and Brenda Smith, who enjoy trying new restaurants and different foods, couldn’t resist visiting the diner on its opening day.

Jeffrey Smith shared, “The fried chicken is really good. And, the chips are outstanding! The fried pickles that were advertised were spot on!”

“I ordered meatloaf which is better than Cracker Barrel’s, and I was so hungry when I got here, I ordered banana pudding pie and ate it first,” Brenda Smith added. “This experience has been a good one. They’re doing a fine job.”

Jeffrey Smith agreed and added, “Chelsea’s doing an awesome job at taking care of us today. We got the best seat in the house. We’ve been watching all the orders pass by. They have great food presentation. I’m not leaving hungry.”

Four generations from Dinwiddie stopped by for dinner: Five-year-old Cadence Andusko, her mom Ashleigh Andusko, her grandma Cindy Blaha and her great-grandma Nina Blaha.

When asked how she liked her peanut butter and jelly sandwich, Cadence Andusko answered, “It was good, but next time I only want peanut butter on it.”

Her great-grandma chimed in, “We didn’t know she didn’t like jelly.

“I ordered the meatloaf dinner; it was very good. I’m glad they finally opened,” Nina Blaha stated.

According to Vitale, the hamburger steak was the most popular item ordered on opening day.

Moments after the diner closed, Vitale shared with this Progress-Index reporter how he felt the day went.

“The people of Dinwiddie have opened up their arms to us, and we’re grateful. Daniela grew up in Dinwiddie, and it helps that my father-in-law has been in Dinwiddie for over 25 years. And, with him being so well-known and respected in the county ... it goes a long way.”

Daniela’s father Joe Buffa owns Giuseppe’s Pizza Italian Restaurant and Joe’s Steak & Seafood, which are both located on Boydton Plank Road.

The Dinwiddie Diner is located at 19606 Carson Road and is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Breakfast is served from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday and all day Sunday. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner is served 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Call 804-469-4817 for more information or to place an order-to-go. Visit Dinwiddie Diner on Facebook to view a menu.

