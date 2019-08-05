First round exits for Staunton, Dinwiddie Americans, CBC Nationals and CBC Americans

COLONIAL HEIGHTS -- The second complete day of action in the 62nd annual BIB Tournament finished Saturday evening at Shepherd Stadium, following four games of opening round play following rain Friday night.

Team's representing Ettrick, Tidewater, Prince George and Colonial Heights took victories in the single elimination tournament, with Staunton, the Dinwiddie Americans, CBC Americans and CBC Nationals falling in their opening games. The day was also saw Hopewell, fresh off a championship in the Dixie League World Series, forfeit their opening round game, scheduled for Monday night, sending Southampton-Sussex into the second round as well.

Action resumes in the BIB Tournament Monday night, with the final opening round game -- the Dinwiddie Nationals taking on CBC Heat.

Ettrick 15 - Staunton 0

Ettrick, the Hopewell Optimist Club Tournament champions, continued their winning display in their opening round game, pummeling Staunton 15-0. Pitcher Caymon Wilkinson dominated the game on the mound, striking out 14 opposing hitters in a no-hitter, while allowing just four walks.

Ettrick advances to face Tidewater in the second round, on Tuesday, August 6 at 8:30 p.m.

Tidewater 5 - Dinwiddie Americans 2

Tidewater took their opener over the Dinwiddie Americans, 5-2, in the second afternoon game Saturday.

Tidewater advances to face Ettrick in the second round Tuesday, August 6 at 8:30 p.m.

Prince George 6 - CBC Nationals 1

Prince George opened their 6-1 win over the CBC Nationals of Chesterfield with three consecutive walks, but were unable to score a run when Jack Mozucha was thrown out attempting to advance to home, but the trend of green-and-gold clad base-runners was set. Prince George opened the scoring in the third inning when Will Rodgers scored on a RBI-base hit for Chase Mitchell.

The offense for Prince George really got going in the fourth inning, when they pushed five of their six runs across, putting serious separation between them and the opposing dugout. Mozucha, Logan Heath, Josh Baker, Gavin Landry and Bryce Radcliff each scored in the inning.

On the mound, Rodgers led Prince George from the start, not allowing the CBC Nationals to get on base in any of the opening three innings. Teyrone Khuldiph scored the only fun for the Nationals, in the fourth inning.

Prince George advances to face Colonial Heights in the second round on Wednesday, August 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Colonial Heights Optimists 10 - CBC Americans 0

The Optimists from Colonial Heights came out swinging in their mercy-rule shortened 10-0 win over the CBC Americans in the night-cap Saturday. The hosts made contact with the ball early and often, forcing the Chesterfield team to make plays in the field. Colonial Heights scored four hits in the opening inning, scoring three runs, setting the tone for the rest of the night.

Following a one-two-three third inning, they opened the game up in the third, with five runs on six hits, before they sealed the game in the fourth inning, putting the 10-run mercy rule in play.

Byron Empting and Wyatt Allen each scored three runs, while Aiden Kovalaske scored two. Brett Lipscomb and Landon Paschall each tallied a run as well.

Pitcher Wyatt Allen was dominant for Colonial Heights, limiting Chesterfield to just three base-runners on the night, with multiple strike outs.

Colonial Heights advances to play Prince George on Wednesday, August 7 at 6:30 p.m.

