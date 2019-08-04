HOPEWELL — The Hopewell Electoral Board has announced a new registrar after months of advertising the position and conducting interviews.

On Friday evening, Nathan Zeno Shelton Jr. introduced himself to those attending the meeting at the Hopewell branch of the Appomattox Regional Library System, saying he was happy to be in the city and looked forward to serving and meeting fellow staffers.

Shelton comes to Hopewell from Richmond having served in the city’s registrar’s office there handling 70 precincts. Members of the HEB explained that Shelton brings years of experience, as well as having worked as a voting machinist who is certified in DS200 voting machines that Hopewell currently uses.

Working under Richmond Registrar Chief Deputy Jerry Ingram Shelton managed a team of eight employees as the chief voting machine technician for the City of Richmond working with election ballot maintenance on voting machines, training about 1,500 election officers on machines and poll books.

He, too was in charge of delivery of ballots and security.

In fact, Richmond was named one of the best in security during a conference for new board members and registrars.

Shelton’s worked on numerous elections and has expertise in security, preparing certification of poll books, American Disabilities Act and voting machines.

Shelton has met with the Hopewell Electoral Board — George Uzzle, chairman; Sheila Mickelson, vice chairman; and Jackie Shornak, secretary — and is excited to work with the three members who unanimously appointed him to office.

Before the three took office, the board was stricken with controversy over decisions, including a closed appointment of former registrar Yolanda Stokes, who was later removed from office, and a vote to allow the names of three City Council candidates to appear in capital letters in last year’s election. Two previous board members were removed from office and the former secretary since stepped down after moving to Petersburg.

The HEB, with members Uzzle, Mickelson and then secretary Bill Anderson, voted unanimously in March to remove Stokes from the position citing they wanted to move in a different direction. Current board members say that means working together to help bring back respect and trust to the election process.

“Integrity,” that’s what Shornak hopes to bring to the table with newly appointed Shelton. The former Hopewell mayor is the newest member of the board and current secretary.

“We have worked hard together to help bring back integrity and Mr. Shelton has integrity,” she noted explaining that his references spoke highly of his dedication and commitment to the election process.

“I don’t bring in baggage,” Shelton said of how he can also help shed a positive light on the office. “I’ve been working in elections 20 years, understand you have to set politics aside, and have experience in areas including training.”

No baggage and decades of experience is not the only things Shelton brings to the table. Uzzle said he can help with saving money where before the city had to outsource logistics and accounting, testing and training of poll workers and election officers, since Shelton brings experience, as well as the ability to train others to ensure they are ready at the polls while he’s available in the office.

Shelton also said that he’s been asked if he plans on bringing in new staff, but he wants to work with the current employees and get to know them even before taking office, which is expected around August 26 after he fulfills his current responsibilities with the State Board of Elections.

Deputy registrar Darlene White, who is serving as acting registrar, attended the meeting and said the current staff is looking forward to working with Shelton.

In general, Shelton said he’s looking forward to serving the voters of Hopewell, noting, “The registrar’s door is always open.”