PRINCE GEORGE — The Prince George County Police Department proudly announces that the 36th Annual National Night Out, NNO, program will culminate on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. NNO 2018 involved over 38.6 million people in over 16,000+ communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities, and military bases worldwide. National Night Out 2019 is expected to increase those numbers worldwide.
National Night Out 2019 will be the 17th Annual National Night Out celebration in Prince George County. In 2018, Prince George held 33 NNO block parties involving approximately 2600 participants. In 2019, there will be 31 NNO block parties in neighborhoods and communities throughout the County.
National Night Out is designed to heighten crime prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime initiatives; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized, and residents are intolerant of crime.
The following is a list of block party locations:
Amerigas, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., 6411 County Drive
Appomattox Boat Harbor, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., 1604 Fine St. (Marina)
Baxter Ridge, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., Community Park (7553 Woods Ridge Trace)
Beechwood Manor, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., Community Park (11150 Beaver Castle Road)
Bexley MHP, 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Community Park (Allstate Drive)
Birchett Estates, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., Cul-de-Sac of Manchester Drive
Branchester Lakes, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., Community Park (5430 Willow Oak Drive)
Burrowsville Community Ctr., 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., 18701 James River Drive
Carson VFD Co. 3 , 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., 20015 Halifax Road
Cedar Creek, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m., 5709 Cedar Trails East
Cedar Creek West , 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., 5480 Snow Creek Court
Country Aire MHP, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Behind 329 Mallard St.
First Baptist Church, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., 10209 County Drive
Fountain Ridge, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., Cul-de-Sac of Doe Run Road @ Doe Run Court
Gary's UMC, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., 12501 Sunnybrook Road
Greenbriar, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., 15700 Greenbriar Blvd.
Hidden Oaks Sub/Rolling Meadows/Gregory Memorial Church, 6.p.m.-.8p.m., Gregory Memorial Church - 6300 Courthouse Road
Holiday Inn Express, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., 11979 S. Crater Road
Independence Place Apts, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., 5000 Owens Way (Club House)
Jefferson Pointe/Bailey's Ridge Apartments, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., 4399 Jeff Point Lane (Club House)
Jordan on the James, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.. Lot# 41 located at 1st entrance by old propane field across from condos
Lakeshore Estates, 5 p.m.- 7 p.m., 9500 Lakeshore Drive
Newville UMC, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., 9014 Hines Road
Oakland Baptist Church, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., 12601 Prince George Drive
Pine Ridge MHP, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., 8520 Swift St. (Community Club House)
Puddledock Place Apartments, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., 4270 Anne Terrace (Office)
The Meadows at Prince George, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., Meadowview Blvd.
Tinsley Charter, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., 1000 Tinsley Blvd. (Club House)
Union Branch Baptist, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., 3356 Union Branch Road
Unity Baptist Church, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., 4951 Mt. Sinai Road
West Quaker Road Neighborhood Watch, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., Scott Park (6680 Courthouse Road)