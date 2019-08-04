Lunch and Learn

HOPEWELL — The Historic Hopewell Foundation will continue its Lunch and Learn series at the Hopewell Library on Wednesday, Aug. 7, when guest Paula McDonough will present "The Mail-Order Brides of Jamestown Colony."

The Lunch and Learn series is being held each Wednesday through Sept. 18 at the Hopewell Library, located at 209 E. Cawson St. The program begins at noon. Bring a bag lunch. Drink and dessert are provided.

Other speakers this month include: John H. Jones presenting "Songs from the Heart" on Aug. 14; Debbie Phillips presenting "Edgar Allan Poe's Mother" on Aug. 21; and H. Lee Dixon presenting "Taps on the Wall: An Overview of POWs in Vietnam" on Aug. 28.

For more information, call 804-458-6329.

'A Grazing ... with 5 Flavors of Funky'

PETERSBURG — The nonprofit organization Petersburg Communities Inc. (PCI) is sponsoring "A Grazing in the Grass, with 5 Flavors of Funky" — Lloyd T, Dr. Smooth, Mockingbird, Raaj P and DJ Foot.

This evening of music is being hosted by The Unknown Ikon, Doug Evans, on Aug. 31, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Petersburg Sports Complex, located at 100 Ballpark Road.

The public is invited to "bring your lawn chairs , BYOB, no coolers, and enjoy sounds from the 1970s to present in an adult climate."

Proceeds from this event will benefit Petersburg Communities Inc.

For more information, call Tramal at 804-479-2965 or Jamar at 919-812-7249.