PETERSBURG — Women’s health was at the forefront Saturday morning where women from the Tri-Cities gathered to participate in the Big Latch On. The global campaign connects women from across the world, helping promote and educate mothers about the benefits of breastfeeding.

“There are some misconceptions when it comes to breastfeeding,” said Dr. Daphne Brazil-Harrison, an OBGYN with Southside Physicians Network. “Unfortunately we live in a society that is not the biggest proponent of breastfeeding.”

She said there are countless advertisements about formulas to replace natural breast milk.

“We’re getting there but we haven’t gotten to the point yet where we’re celebrating breastfeeding as a natural process. I tell patients all the time, breast milk has never been recalled,” Brazil-Harrison said.

Babies can benefit from better nutrition and a stronger immune system, leading to less colds which can be rampant among young children. Mothers can find other benefits as well.

Colonial Heights resident and new mother J.L. Petty says breastfeeding has been great on her pocketbook, but also that it’s helped her get back down to her pre-pregnancy weight.

“The weight loss and the price,” Petty noted as the benefits to herself. “I’m six weeks postpartum and I have lost all of the weight I gained while pregnant with her.”

These benefits and advantages do come with drawbacks. The actual process of getting a baby to “latch on” takes time and patience and can lead to fatigue around the feeding area.

“Don’t go off of what other people do,” Petty said. “A lot of people were very negative saying, oh you’re not going to like it, it’s too time consuming, it hurts. Breastfeeding is tough but as long as I have support I’m ok.”

The Tri-Cities Latch On event was held at the Petersburg YMCA by OBGYN professionals from Southside Physicians Network. They all agreed that breast milk is far superior to formulas which can be a concoction of chemicals marketed by large formula companies.

“Breast milk is alive,” explained Tara Bishop, RN, IBC and lactation consultant. “When you have a newborn baby, that breast milk is completely different from a toddler nursing. Then there’s preterm breast milk, when babies are born too early, that breast milk is completely different from babies born to term.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that mothers breast feed exclusively for the first six months of an infant's life, then slowly introduce other foods, stopping breast feeding after a year to 28 months.

“We need to let them know that there’s support out there," stressed Brazil-Harrison. "You’re not out there on your own. There are resources out there to help. There’s not a mom on the planet that the baby’s born and it's perfect, baby latches on and it's feeding. It takes work. It’s not easy and it gets frustrating, but there’s support there.”

Big Latch On was the main feature of the event, where mothers gathered in a community room to breastfeed together. But Southside Physicians Network and Southside Regional Medical Center also offered other classes and info sessions about motherhood, on topics like self defense, safe over-the-counter baby medications, money management and pregnancy myths.

“Anyone can come to the emergency room when they’re sick,” Brandon Seier, director or marketing and public relations for SRMC, said. “What we really want to promote is preventative health. If you are maintaining your health and steps to continually improve that, you’re not going to need things at the last minute when things are very critical.”

For Petty, the bonding experience with her 45-day-old daughter is enough to keep her breastfeeding despite all of the challenges.

“With breastfeeding we do a lot of skin to skin contact and she’s always just looking at me,” said Petty. “We have a bond that like, her dad is honestly jealous. When she hears me she will literally watch me walk across the room, and follows me. It’s a bond from the breastfeeding.”

