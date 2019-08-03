HOPEWELL — On Aug. 6, 2019, the Hopewell Police Department, in partnership with the Hopewell Sheriff’s Office and the Hopewell Fire Department, will be celebrating the 36th anniversary of National Night Out.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community with the goal of heightening crime and drug prevention awareness, generating support for, and participation in, local anti-crime programs, strengthening neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and sending a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring the cities first responders and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

This year, individual neighborhoods will be hosting their own events and all registered events will be visited by Chief Kamran Afzal and Deputy Chief Molly Bartley, as well as the police department's command staff and officers.

All of the community events are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. unless otherwise noted. A complete list of activities is listed below:

City Point Restoration Church, 2300 Bluefield St. (Field adjacent to the church). Features: Food, inflatables and various activities. Event times: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.Kippax Estates Neighborhood Watch, intersection of Perrymont Road and Williamsburg Drive. Features: Food, inflatables and various activities. Event times: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.Autumn Woods Neighborhood, intersection of Bexley Drive and Westbrook Road. Features: Food, inflatables, McGruff and various activities. Event times: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.Twin Rivers Apartments, 600 Winston Churchill Drive (pool area). Features: Food, pool party and various activities. Event times: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.Farmingdale Apartments, West United Methodist Church (intersection of Norfolk Street and Miles Avenue). Features: ice cream social. Event times: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.HRHA Properties, Davisville Community Room. Features: food, DJ and various activities. Event times: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.Cobblestone Neighborhood Watch, 300 Cobblestone Drive. Features: coffee social. Event times: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.West Hopewell Presbyterian Church, 2602 Wise St. (Lot adjacent to the church). Features: food, band and various activities. Event times: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.Arlington Heights Neighborhood, 2700 Courthouse Road (Arlington Park). Features: food and various activities. Event times: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.Wood-Dale Swim Club, 3409 Norfolk St. (Wood-Dale Swim Club). Features: food, pool party and various activities. Event times: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you do not have an active neighborhood watch group in your neighborhood, there could not be a better opportunity to meet your neighbors and form one. For more information, contact Sergeant Shea Richardson at 804-541-2200 ext. 251.

Come out and have a fun time with your neighbors and first responders