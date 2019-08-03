Students utilize critical thinking, trial-and-error through hands-on STEM projects

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Toward the end of the school year, teachers and administrators at Lakeview and North Elementary Schools initiated the first schoolwide STEM day for all students grades Pre-K through fifth.

STEM, which is an acronym for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, is an innovative educational program designed to get students thinking critically, collaborating, problem solving, and gathering and evaluating evidence to make decisions.

During the division’s carnival-themed STEM Day, students worked on projects that involved designing, building, and testing different carnival amenities including a teddy bear bridge, a popcorn container, a Ferris wheel, a high wire, a mini golf course hole, a roller coaster, and a “drop of doom.”

Students began by designing their assigned amenity on paper and then moved on to constructing it out of supplies provided by their teachers. After building, students tested their projects to see if they worked. For example, second graders tested the high wire they built out of yarn, straws, and toothpicks by placing six large marshmallows on the “wire.” If the wire could hold them, their project was built successfully. If not, students were encouraged to figure out ways to fix their creation. Students are also strongly encouraged to stop and redesign if their project isn’t going the way they want it to during the building stage.

“They build it, and then sometimes they’ll see it doesn’t work, or as they’re building it they’re like, ‘yikes this design isn’t going so well.’ And I tell them ‘that’s okay, make changes. That’s what this is about, and that’s the process of it,” said Gifted Resource teacher Robyn Green. “And then they have conversations about what they would do different, and I really try to focus on if yours wasn’t successful it’s okay because it really is the process.”

STEM was brought into Colonial Heights Public School classrooms about five years ago when the idea became popular across the state and country. Administrators looked at the way other school divisions were implementing STEM instruction, and they brought some ideas back to CHPS. Then with assistance from the division’s gifted resource teachers and professional development, CHPS teachers began utilizing STEM instruction in their classrooms periodically throughout the school year and now during an annual dedicated STEM Day.

“We said this [STEM program] has to touch every student, not just the gifted students,” said Instructional Specialist Dr. Joseph Douglas. “Our gifted resource teachers led it by developing STEM lessons that could be used throughout the year that went along with what they were teaching in the classroom, and they provided professional development on how to teach each one.”

During STEM lessons both on a regular school day and on an actual school-wide STEM Day, students are encouraged to utilize problem solving skills and collaboration while building their projects. If they notice in the early stages of designing or building their bridge that something isn’t going to work, they are encouraged to redesign and try again. The main priority of STEM is to focus on the process instead of the end result.

“We don’t want it to be just a craft. We want it to be where kids are creating a product, they’re collaborating, they’re doing a redesign, and learning from it,” said Douglas. “We all make mistakes. It’s really important in the engineering process to redesign and redo it. What can we do better? I think that’s what really separates us from doing STEM for the sake of STEM or making a craft. It’s not that. It’s really dedicated.”

STEM is so much about the creative, critical thinking process that teachers do not even show students a model for their projects.

“We don’t bring samples, because then the kids are going to make what you make,” said Green. “So we really want them to use their critical and creative thinking to make their own design and come up with something that’s successful.”

CHPS administrators first piloted STEM Day during the 2017-2018 school year with grades first and fifth and went on to hold a schoolwide STEM Day at North and Lakeview this past school year. Douglas and Green both note that the program has been successful and they plan to continue it in the future.

“They’re having fun learning, and they’re taking something away,” said Green. “So our goal is to continue to do this each year, and this is our first schoolwide one so we’ll always look to improve each year.”

“We went through the day and said ‘we can do this differently next year,’ but if you’re not making changes, you’re not improving,” added Douglas. “You can always improve.”