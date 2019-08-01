RICHMOND — This Friday, Aug. 2, Cristo Rey Richmond High School celebrates its founding class of students with the first annual Tie and Blazer Ceremony. Cristo Rey Richmond, a new college-preparatory high school for students from families with limited economic means, will honor students successfully completing three weeks of LEAP summer business training by providing each student with their Cristo Rey tie and blazer. The blazers will be presented by Cristo Rey President and CEO Peter McCourt, and Sr. Pat Eck, leader for the Congregation of the Sisters of Bon Secours. Bon Secours Mercy Ministries is the school’s religious sponsor.

The students will receive their school tie from their parents and guardians representing the teamwork in preparing these students for college and beyond. The Tie and Blazer Ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 300 N. Sheppard St. in Richmond, next door to the new home of Cristo Rey Richmond High School. One hundred freshman students from 33 zip codes around the Greater Richmond area will receive their ties and blazers — part of their official school uniform — during this special ceremony in preparation for their first day of school and work at the end of August. Every student at Cristo Rey Richmond works one day a week at some of the top companies in Richmond to help pay for their private school tuition.

Rev. Peter McCourt, president of Cristo Rey Richmond High School, shares, “We are elated that our plans and dreams for Cristo Rey Richmond have turned into a reality. We have 100 eager freshmen who are ready to begin their Cristo Rey journey. Our students are excited to begin their coursework and participate in our corporate work study program. We have a dedicated group of faculty and staff who are planning and preparing the way for our inaugural class of 2023. We are most grateful to all those who have joined together to help us open our school – from our corporate work study partners, the Sisters of Bon Secours, Board of Directors, faculty, staff and generous donors. Because of their generous support, Cristo Rey Richmond High School is a reality.”

Cristo Rey Richmond High School is a private independent college preparatory Catholic high school that will educate young people of limited economic means to become men and women of faith, purpose and service. Through a rigorous college preparatory curriculum, integrated with a unique work study experience, students graduate ready to succeed in college and in life. It is part of a national network of 37 schools founded in Chicago in 1996. Cristo Rey Richmond is located in the former Benedictine High School building on Sheppard Street in Richmond’s Museum District.