PETERSBURG — Petersburg Superintendent Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin announced in July five new educational leaders for Petersburg City Public Schools. Two of the administrators are returning to Petersburg after working in other school systems.

Via online posts, Pitre-Martin announced these appointments:

Dr. Tracie Daniels as chief academic officerPam Bell as executive director for student advancementDr. John Mayo as executive director for human resources, finance and operationsKrystal Thompkins as director of teaching and learningCharles Spain as the new principal of Vernon Johns Middle School

“In collaboration with the teachers and administrators already working in Petersburg schools, our new leadership team will help us rise to the next level of student success,” Pitre-Martin said. “Each of our new administrators has a proven track record of helping students achieve at high levels and helping schools reach full accreditation. We want the students and schools of Petersburg to share in that success.”

More information, photos and videos of each of the new educational leaders are on the school system’s website at www.petersburg.k12.va.us.

Dr. Tracie Daniels joins Petersburg as chief academic officer. In Richmond, Daniels most recently led school improvement initiatives that included working alongside principals and leading the Pathway to Accreditation project. She served as a principal in Henrico County after working in Charlottesville as a teacher, assistant principal and principal. The Henrico and Charlottesville schools she led as principal were accredited. Daniels began her career in education as an elementary teacher, teaching in Louisa County for seven years.

Pam Bell joins Petersburg as executive director for student advancement. Most recently, Bell was director of family and community engagement for Henrico County Public Schools, the school system where she has worked for more than half of her 26 years in education. As a principal, she led three Henrico schools to full accreditation: Adams Elementary (Title I), Harvie Elementary (Title I) and Highland Springs High School. She also served as Henrico’s director and then executive director of elementary education and as senior executive assistant to the superintendent. Bell has also worked in Caroline County and Charlottesville schools, where she was the director of student achievement and program evaluation.

Dr. John Mayo returns to Petersburg as executive director for human resources, finance and operations. Earlier in his 20-year educational career, he served as assistant superintendent for Petersburg City Public Schools. Most recently, Mayo served as the chief human resources officer for Baltimore County Public Schools, the 25th-largest school system in the United States. Mayo has worked as Baltimore County’s assistant superintendent for middle schools, transforming 27 middle schools by developing and implementing a division-wide instructional program. He has also worked in Henrico County and Goochland County schools.

Krystal Thompkins returns to Petersburg as director of teaching and learning. She began her 25-year career as an elementary school teacher in Petersburg City Public Schools, going on to serve as the division’s K-12 social studies curriculum specialist and K-5 reading facilitator. Most recently, Thompkins has served as Portsmouth’s district reading coordinator, supervising the alignment, coordination and delivery of English and reading. Five Title I elementary schools in Portsmouth gained full accreditation during her tenure and three high schools achieved English SOL pass rates of 80 percent or higher. Earlier, Thompkins held multiple roles in the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and worked four years in the Mecklenburg County public school system as K-12 instructional coordinator for social studies.

Charles Spain is the new principal of Vernon Johns Middle School. With more than 19 years of experience in education, Spain joined Petersburg High’s administrative team as an assistant principal earlier this year. Previously, he was assistant principal of Bailey Middle in Clark County, Nev.; principal of the Maryland Academy of Technology and Health Sciences in Baltimore; secondary mathematics/leadership turnaround coach for the New Jersey Department of Education; and assistant principal of the Howard University Middle School of Mathematics and Science in Washington, D.C.