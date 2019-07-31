CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Transportation is pleased to announce the next round of Governor Jim Justice's Secondary Roads Initiative projects.

“As we continue our evolution into a maintenance-first organization, Governor Justice asked that our Districts identify the maintenance projects – such as mowing, patching, paving, and more – to be completed by the end of the year,” Transportation Secretary Byrd White said. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing these types of activities in an open and transparent manner and I can promise you that Governor Justice is committed to making sure we have every resource we need to get this work done.”



The full list of new projects, scheduled to be completed by December 31, 2019, can be viewed by going to www.transportation.wv.govand clicking on Secondary Road Maintenance Initiative.

