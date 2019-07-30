House Speaker says NoVA delegate's action is a House decorum rule violation

A member of the House of Delegates who disrupted President Donald Trump’s speech at a commemorative legislative session in Jamestown violated the chamber’s rules of decorum and could be subject to a censure, a spokesman for House Speaker M. Kirkland Cox said late Tuesday.

In an email to The Progress-Index, Parker W. Slaybaugh said any disciplinary action against Del. Ibraheem Samirah, a Fairfax Democrat, had not been broached “due to the busy schedule” of Tuesday’s celebration of the 400th anniversary of the General Assembly’s founding. However, Cox, R-Colonial Heights, left open the possibility of some kind of discipline in addressing Samirah’s outburst.

“I am disappointed by Delegate Ibraheem Samirah’s disrespectful outburst during the President’s remarks,” Cox said in a statement released by his office. “It was not only inconsistent with common decency, it was also a violation of the rules of the House.”

Specifically, the rule Cox referred to is House Rule 60, which states: “No member shall, while the House is sitting, interrupt or hinder its business by standing up, leaving his place, moving about the Hall, engaging in conversation, expressing approval or disapproval of any of the proceedings, or by any other conduct tending to disorder and confusion.”

Tuesday's meeting, albeit commemorative, was still considered a General Assembly session.

At one point of Trump’s 20-minute speech, Samirah held up a sign decrying the administration’s immigration policy and the president’s tweets criticizing four Democratic congresswomen who have verbally challenged him on issues. Samirah, who is of Muslim descent, waved the sign and chanted “Send him back!” a reference to the Trump tweet about the congresswomen.

While Trump stood back and watched, Virginia Capitol officers escorted Samirah out of the building as others in the room booed and expressed support for Trump. Once Samirah was removed, the president continued with his speech.

Trump’s appearance in Jamestown prompted the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus to boycott his speech. Instead, caucus members held their own ceremony in Richmond Tuesday morning marking the 400th anniversary of bringing enslaved Africans to the New World. That ceremony was also attended by Democrats not in the VLBC.

“Members of the House of Delegates are part of a lineage that goes back 400 years. All Delegates must conduct themselves respectfully, regardless of political differences,” Cox said in the statement. “It’s a custom and practice dating back to the first meeting, which we are celebrating today.”

Some of Samirah’s Democratic colleagues took the opportunity after the speech to chastise Republicans for remaining silent over the latest White House rhetoric.

“Yet while our current president demeans non-white members of Congress and entire majority-minority U.S. cities, Virginia House Republicans have nothing to say, other than their hyper-partisan criticisms of Democrats,” read a statement from the Virginia House Democratic Caucus. “To Speaker Cox and Virginia House Republicans we say: You chastise those of us who refused to attend a commemorative and non-legislative session in the presence of Donald Trump – but where were you when we tried to do real work to prevent gun violence in a legislative session just this month?”

Bill Atkinson can be reached at 804-722-5167 or batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi