During the Ripley City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 16, Mayor Carolyn Rader was pleased to announce that the United Way will be giving away 300 FREE backpacks to eligible children in grades Pre-K through 12, from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30 in the parking lot of the Ripley Municipal Building. To qualify, children must have SNAP, CHIPS, or a medical card. Other items that will be included with the backpacks are dental kits and children’s books.

“I think this is a wonderful opportunity for those in our area who need a little extra help,” Rader said. “We encourage everyone to come out and take advantage of this amazing opportunity.”

In other business:

• Council approved the reading of the July 2 meeting minutes as read by Recorder David Casto.

• Council also approved the payment of the financial statements.

• Every other Thursday including Aug. 1, 15, 29 and Sept. 12 and 26 will be Bike Night at Maka Mia Pizza to raise money for Operation Jackson County Veterans. Parking spaces will be designated for motorcycles attending the events.

• Ben Hersman of the Ripley Volunteer Fire Department requested access to the entire Municipal Parking Lot for the Fourth of July Carnival in 2020. Council approved the request.

• Rader and Council members regretfully accepted the resignation of Coucilman Ray Anderson from the Ripley City Council. Anderson will be taking on the roll of Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Ripley Middle School at the beginning of the school year. Replacement suggestions for Anderson will be accepted at the Aug. 6 council meeting and Anderson will be sworn in for his new duties at the Aug. 20 meeting.

• Rader noted the new restroom facilities at the Ripley City Park are almost completed and ready to use. A ceremony will be held once they are officially ready to open.

• Rader recommended that council appoint Allen Ferrell to the Utility Board. Council accepted and approved the recommendation.

• The third reading of the proposed Bond Ordinance authorizing the issuance of water system bond anticipation notes series 2019 in an amount not to exceed $1,500,000 was accepted. The Ordinance would be a back-up plan only if the USDA grant would not be approved.

• Council accepted the second reading of the Ordinance authorizing the design loan of Phase II on the sewer project.