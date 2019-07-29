ETTRICK — Chesterfield Police have identified the man killed by a train here Friday night as a county resident who lived across the tracks from where his body was found.

Ronnie R. Coleman, 30, of the 20100 block of Loyal Avenue, died shortly after 10 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a northbound CSX train near South Street. Police said Coleman apparently was lying on the tracks at the time of the incident.

Police still are trying to determine the circumstances leading to Coleman's death, including why he was on the railroad tracks less than a half-mile from the Amtrak Station in Ettrick.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Information also may be provided through the P3Tips app on a mobile device.