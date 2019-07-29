Daniel J. Bryant, who grew up in Petersburg, has reached his life goal.

Bryant — an actor, producer and director — made his New York stage debut in Lydia R. Diamond’s off-Broadway play “Toni Stone” when it officially opened on June 20. The limited engagement runs through August 11.

When asked when the theater bug bit him, Bryant answered, “All of my life.”

Bryant graduated from A.P. Hill Elementary School, Peabody Middle School, Petersburg High School [1987] and James Madison University [1991].

At JMU, Bryant majored in Broadcast Communications and was three or four credits shy of a double major in Theatre as well, he said.

What inspired Bryant to follow a career path in theater?

Bryant shared, “My mother took me to see ‘Fences’ for my birthday, and I also saw a variety show where they pulled me up on stage. I enjoyed the experience so much that I enrolled in Drama at Petersburg High School.

Bryant’s parents, Bert and Lois Bryant, still reside in Petersburg.

Lois shared, “Daniel has always loved theater. He performed with Playmaker Fellows Ltd. under Marie Maniego while in high school. While at JMU, Daniel was active in The Shenandoah Shakespeare Express and the Drama Club.

“Since then, Daniel has worked in theater in Chicago, Los Angeles and this past May he was the Artistic Producer at Baltimore Center Stage,” added Lois.

Bryant shared he has fond memories with Maniego as his drama coach, but he is not the only one.

The well-known celebrity Petersburg native Blair Underwood started his career with retired Petersburg High School teacher Maniego and her theater company Playmaker Fellows, according to his April 30, 2009 Facebook post.

During the 2016 Tony Awards, Underwood gave Maniego a shout out while presenting an award saying, “Personally, the teacher that influenced my appreciation of the arts was Marie Maniego from Petersburg High School. So, to Mrs. Maniego…Thanks for the dedication and hard work that helped guide my path and get this Army brat from Virginia all the way to Broadway.”

Bryant commented, “Underwood serves as a symbol of inspiration of what is possible.

“My family and Underwood’s family were really close. His younger sister Marlo and I were classmates. Watching his career inspired me to continue to move along as an actor and theater producer, because I witnessed it was possible to achieve...even coming from a small town such as Petersburg,” shared Bryant.

Guess who delivered The Progress-Index?

“Throughout middle school and maybe elementary also, my brothers and I delivered The Progress-Index off and on. It is how we made a living in addition to our allowance. Delivering papers put a little extra money in our pockets.”

When asked to describe his career path to our readers, Bryant shared, “I starred as an actor for most of the beginning of my career. Seven years ago, I stopped acting and did more producing and directing.

“In Chicago, I was a Congo Square Theatre (CST) Ensemble member. I was an Associate Artistic Director for two years and an Artistic Director for almost three years. It was there that I started working behind the scene until recently with this play [‘Toni Stone’],” said Bryant.

Where did Bryant go when he left the “Windy City”?

“I moved to Baltimore in 2017 where I worked behind the scenes at Baltimore Center Stage as the Director of Community Programs and Associate Producer.

“My main responsibility at Baltimore Center Stage was to produce all the main stage performances.

Bryant continued, “As Director of Community Programs, I took the theater out into the community…to homeless shelters, elderly centers, incarcerated secure facilities and overlooked schools. Our mobile unit allowed me to produce and direct theater pieces to individuals who didn’t have money or transportation to attend performances.

“All people deserve quality art,” stated Bryant passionately about his time directing and producing productions to under-served communities.

When asked if he has ever experienced being a 'Starving Artist', Bryant responded, “No, I’ve never prescribed to the idea. Just because I’m an artist…I don’t believe I need to starve, because I have faith in myself.

“I’ve been able to succeed, because I’m a hustler. You have to plan for what you’re going to do during the in-between time. I have taught kids at theater camps and traveled as a communication skills trainer,” explained Bryant.

When this reporter asked Bryant if he had a career goal he was seeking, Bryant answered, “I’m living mine, now. I will continue to build a career that has momentum.

“I’m doing what I love to do. A lot of folks can’t say that…I’m grateful and acknowledge the blessing it has been in my life,” Bryant said.

What are Bryant’s hobbies outside of the theater world?

“Bike riding, running, being in nature, reading…I have to make time…because with performance and rehearsal schedules... it’s my way of maintaining my sanity,” shared Bryant.

When asked to describe the play “Toni Stone” that he has a starring role in, Bryant answered, “Toni Stone was the first African American woman to play professional baseball in the Negro League.

“Stone was a woman who had definite tomboy qualities. Stone wore male clothing because she felt most comfortable in them.

According to Bryant, “Toni Stone” has an ensemble cast of nine men and one woman.

“I portray baseball player Spec with the Indianapolis Clowns. Spec was a small-statured man who in another life would have been a professor,” shared Bryant.

Where is Bryant headed after his time in New York City?

In charge of his life dream, Bryant stated, “I’m going to direct a play in St. Louis called ‘Feeding Beatrice’ at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis... rehearsals start in October.”

