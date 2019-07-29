Neighbors reported hearing 'bangs' before finding the residence engulfed in flames

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Twelve hours later, Tammy Pearce still was shaking.

"I've never seen anything like that," the Ryan Avenue resident said. "It was just engulfed."

"It" was the residence next door to her. An apparent explosion late Sunday night ignited a fire that quickly consumed the carport and side portions, destroying a car and badly damaging the rear of a pickup truck in the driveway. The intensity was so great that it melted portions of a fence between the houses and actually spread to Pearce's house.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Ryan Avenue, part of a quiet neighborhood in the city's older southern end near Colonial Heights Middle School and the city's Athletic Field.

An elderly couple living in the house was rescued and did not appear to be injured. They are being cared for by family members and friends, authorities said.

"I just heard a great big 'Bang!' and opened my bedroom door, and started out," Pearce recalled. "I could just see flames coming in the house from their house."

The heat from the fire, Pearce said, warped the front of a storage shed in her back yard and melted a riding mower inside that shed. Pointing to a long black line, Pearce said, "You see this? This used to be a fence."

She also pointed to blue tarp that draped parts of the side of her house that faced the burning home.

Monday morning, Pearce and other neighbors stood outside the charred remains of the home where the smell of smoke still lingered and talked about what happened. Some of them reported hearing several blasts, and one who lives a street over said they could feel the heat on their back deck.

They said the couple, believed to be in their 80s, has a grandson who just joined the Colonial Heights Fire Department. His car, parked under the carport, was badly burned.

A man who lives on the other side of the burned house noticed the fire as he was returning home and ran to alert the couple. Colonial Heights Deputy Fire Marshal J.E. Boisseau said the neighbor's quick action likely saved their lives.

Neighbors also said the couple also had a small dog that has been missing since the fire started.

The fire was brought under control within 90 minutes, Boisseau said. Damage was estimated at around $65,000.

The blaze has been ruled accidental.

"An electrical failure cannot be ruled out as a cause," Boisseau said.

Pearce praised local emergency personnel for their rapid response to the blaze and to ensuring everyone's safety.

"Very quickly the police were already starting to kick down my door when I came out," she said.

