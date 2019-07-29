13-run seventh inning boosts Post 284 to championship

CHESTERFIELD - The Colonial Heights American Legion Post 284 Bucs completed a remarkable turnaround in the District 11 championship game Saturday night at L.C. Bird High School, defeating Post 137 18-8 to win the title thanks to a 13-run rally in the top of the seventh inning to not only overcome a two-run deficit, but take a commanding double-figure lead. It is the first District Championship for Post 284 in at least 11 years, and earns the Bucs a berth into the American Legion state tournament.

"I'm just proud of this group. It's a good group of kids," Bucs head coach Jeremy Cole said after the game.

Post 284 begins their state tournament run Tuesday, July 30, at 7:00 p.m. in Lynchburg at Calvin Fallwell Field, home of the Lynchburg Hillcats minor league club.

Despite scoring in their first turn at-bat, the Bucs trailed the majority of the game, after starting pitcher Hunter Vaughn allowed the hosts to score four runs in the bottom of the first inning.

"It didn't look great, they hit Hunter a little bit," Cole said.

Two-run rallies in the third and fifth innings were answered with runs in the bottom of the third, fourth and sixth innings for Post 137, and the Bucs entered the final frame trailing 7-5.

From that point on, Post 284 unleashed an offensive onslaught.

In the seventh inning alone, each player for Post 284 had two plate appearances, for 18 in total. The Bucs racked up ten hits in the inning, including three doubles.

Drew Camp led off with a single, followed by another single by Brandon Pond. Then Vaughn redeemed himself for the early-game whole, with a two-run double to tie the game, 7-7.

It was only the beginning.

Andrew Roach reached the open bag at first base on a walk, then Ricky Jones singled to load the bases. Ethan Everhart singled on a line-drive to center field to give the Bucs the lead, 8-7.

Following a fielder's choice for the first out of the inning, Nate Tuck drove in another run, scoring Jones to make it 9-7, keeping the bases loaded with just one out.

After a boisterous game for the sizeable home crowd on hand, the momentum, and the cheers, were behind the Post 284 dugout.

Justin Parker, who had been the subject of umpire's ire innings earlier during a testy period in the game, came through with a ground rule double scoring Everhart and Grant Vest, making the score 11-7.

With the Bucs back to the top of the order, Camp was intentionally walked to load the bases, then Pond was hit by a pitch, his second of the game, scoring another run.

Still with just one out in the inning, Vaughn came through once more with his second double of the inning, scoring two more runs, to lengthen the lead to 14-7.

"I gave four up, but I got four back," he said during the trophy celebration following the game.

Jones singled again, Everhart walked, then Vest singled, each sending runners home. The score was 17-7.

Tuck grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring the 18th run, and Parker struck out to end the inning.

The Bucs said that familiarity with the pitcher for Post 137, Russell Bowles, was the key to the big inning.

"I think we just decided to turn it on," Catcher Andrew Roach said. "Once we saw it was (Bowles pitching) ... we had confidence going into it because we knew what he had. That just showed."

Bowles had faced Post 284 twice in the regular season without allowing a run over 4.2 innings, allowing just five hits.

"(The) new pitcher, (we've) seen him a lot this year, so we knew what he had," Vaughn said, echoing Roach. "(We) pretty much just attacked."

In fact, Bowles had allowed just one unearned run all season, displaying dominant form. In the regular season, he threw 11.2 innings with a 0.00 ERA, allowing nine hits and one walk, while striking out ten.

Bowles' sterling resume ended with a noticeable blemish, as the Bucs roughed him up to the tune of 10 runs, all earned, on seven hits and two walks.

With the season on the line, the Bucs older leaders rallied each other, according to Brandon Pond, and vowed to not go down without a fight.

"We just came together," Pond said about the rally. "We were like, 'This is going to be it for us.' We've been at this for three or four years and never have made it to states. It was do or die, and everybody had good at-bats and made it on base."

Trevor Hebner came in to pitch the bottom of the seventh, and a deflated Post 137 could only muster one run in the comeback effort.

"Playing 137, I'm telling my guys (when) we're up seven, eight, 'It's not enough,'" Cole said of his team's final inning offensive explosion. "It's never enough against them. They're going to keep playing, they're going to keep fighting."

The game ended on a rundown between second and third. When the tag was applied, the team poured onto the field in celebration.

"It's just been a great run, we've played a really great last couple of games," Cole said. The win was the Bucs' fifth-straight following a two game skid late in the year. "It's like March Madness. It's the hot team at the end of the tournament. Our guys are dedicated and they've been here the whole time, and they came through for us."

In such a wild offensive game, there were several offensive stars for the Bucs. Every Buc hitter had at least one RBI other than Camp, the Bucs season-RBI leader. Vaughn led with four RBIs, Roach followed with three and Tuck, Parker, Pond, Jones and Everhart finished with two each. Vest rounded out the lineup with one.

Roach and Vaughn had two doubles apiece, with Parker also hitting a double.

Roach in particular was key for the Bucs' on this playoff run. In the three playoff games, Roach was 5-for-9 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBIs.

"Andrew Roach has just been destroying the baseball," Cole said. "He's been great."

"I'm seeing the ball very well now," said Roach, noting that his late season surge was delayed because he hadn't seen much live pitching in his freshman season at Hampden-Sydney. Playing in just six games for the Tigers, Roach only had 8 late appearances.

Roach also credited adjustments he's made with his swing, closing his stance. "I've been seeing success with it, so I'm going to keep going with it," he said.

The win was emotional for Cole and several players. Cole has a coach for many of his players for years, noting that Camp, Tuck, Vaughn, Everhart, Parker, Hebner and Pond all spent time under him as youngsters.

"I've had a lot of these kids with me for a long time," Cole said. "It's an emotional thing. It's great. It's great for (Post) 284. It's great for the Legion. It's great all around. It's going to take awhile to soak in, and we don't even have time for it to soak in."

