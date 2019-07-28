CHESTERFIELD — A small plane crashed upon landing Sunday afternoon at Chesterfield Airport, but authorities said no one was injured.

Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Salvatore Luciano said the incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. as the single-engine plane was coming in for a landing at the airport. Luciano said the plane crashed in a grassy area approximately 100 yards off the side of the runway in an effort to minimize its damage.

The pilot was the only one in the plane. Luciano said he was unhurt.

The airport's runway was closed down for about an hour after the crash.

The Virginia State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the accident.

Chesterfield Airport is located near the junction of state Routes 10 and 288, just north of Chesterfield Court House.