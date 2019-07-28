What a tasty adventure I experienced during the major heat wave that rolled through Central Virginia the third week of July.

I didn’t plan for the air conditioned gig of baking with the owner of Crumbs Gourmet Cheesecakes & Sweets [Crumbs] Lisa Maitland-Saunders, but the timing couldn’t have been better!

A good friend of mine, Robin Pruett, suggested the story idea. I’m grateful she did, because it’s a great come-back story.

In December of 2018, Lisa was the victim of an auto accident which left her with a broken foot that required surgery.

Lisa wasn’t allowed to walk for three months and had to use a knee scooter. She was also not allowed to drive.

Lisa shared, “As a small business owner this was quite the challenge. I HAD to continue to bake to supply the restaurants that I had worked so hard to obtain their business.

“With the help of family and numerous friends the baking was able to continue,” Lisa firmly stated. “From store runs to deliveries I could not have done it without them!”

Lisa is especially grateful to her mother Stephany Maitland who is a retired nurse. “Mom was able to help with every aspect of the business. I could not have done it without her,” Lisa said.

As a child, Lisa remembers watching her mom bake, but she didn’t really start baking herself until she was in her twenties.

Besides her mother, Lisa also learned a-thing-or-two from her dearly departed grandmothers, and her aunts also share the love of baking with Lisa.

How did Lisa get started baking for a living?

“In 2009, my 14-year-old niece Kaleigh Maitland wanted to take a cake decorating class at Michaels in Colonial Heights. I decided to take this with her as well as her stepmother, Nikki Maitland,” explained Lisa.

“From there I began to make decorated cakes for family and friends. Soon ... others started asking me to make birthday and special occasion cakes for them. I decorated cakes for years and still do on occasion.

“For a family get-together one year, I made my first ever cheesecake. I posted a photo of it on social media and people wanted to buy cheesecakes from me. This escalated into a cheesecake frenzy and ... from that point on... I was baking more cheesecakes than decorating cakes,” she said.

In addition to her friends and family, Lisa credits her husband for adding to her success.

“Without the love and support of my husband, Bobby Saunders, Crumbs would be just a dream. Bobby has spent numerous hours in the kitchen with me and also making many deliveries as well. And, he attends events with me where we offer cheesecake by the slice,” said Lisa.

According to Lisa, in November of 2016, she was laid off from her full-time job of twelve years at Gerdau Steel; the life-altering event gave her the push to have her kitchen certified by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services which was required before she could acquire a business license.

Once acquired it enabled Lisa to begin selling her homemade desserts to restaurants, farmers markets, special events and stores.

Lisa shared with a smile, “From there ... Crumbs Gourmet Cheesecakes & Sweets was born!”

This is where I happily step into Lisa’s baking world.

I thought it would be fun watching and learning from a professional like Lisa who didn’t hesitate for an instant to allow me to join her.

We whipped up two cheesecakes together in her gourmet kitchen. I’m no stranger to baking, but I can only remember making one cheesecake in my life which included three ingredients and didn’t require baking.

And, in all honesty, I thought all cheesecakes were just mixed together and tossed in the refrigerator.

Lisa ... I’m happy to report ... was not like Chef Ramsey at all. She didn’t once raise her voice to me! Ha!

I had the honor of measuring and pouring different ingredients; as well as ... grating a lime to create “Lime Zest” for the Key Lime Cheesecake we were preparing.

Did you know sour cream is used in cheesecakes? According to Lisa, a lot of cheesecake recipes call for it.

When asked if she ever watches cooking shows on TV, Lisa responded, “Never.”

Lisa’s daughter Jordan, who's favorite cheesecake of her mom’s is the Peanut Butter Chocolate, was present while Lisa and I baked. Jordan has no aspirations to follow in her mother's footsteps.

When asked what it was like having a mom run a bakery out of the family kitchen, Jordan responded, “I get to taste a bunch of stuff and learn from it.”

According to Lisa, Jordan’s sister Joy, who’s favorite cheesecake flavor is Coffee, likes to help with the Crumbs business, if Lisa ever gets in a pinch.

Lisa’s mom, who’s favorite cheesecake is the NY Style, is the official graham cracker and Oreo cookie crusher; the crushed goodness is used in making cheesecake crusts.

Currently, Crumbs sells to eight local restaurants: Joe’s Steak and Seafood in Dinwiddie, Freda Mae’s in Petersburg, The Reserve at the Highlands in Chesterfield, Paddy’s Irish Pub in Hopewell, Luca Italian Restaurant in Prince George and three restaurants in Chester ... Easy Street Pub, Bell Greek and Riptides Seafood.

At this time, the only store that sells Crumbs items is the Route 1 Country Store located in Dinwiddie.

How many cheesecakes does Lisa make a week?

“I average 15 cheesecakes a week; sometimes a lot more,” she shared.

When asked who her biggest cheesecake fan is, Lisa answered, “ Besides my husband, my fan base is from Dinwiddie mainly because I grew up there.”

After we let the Key Lime cheesecake and the Vanilla Bean [newest flavor] cheesecake chill, we delivered them to Freda Mae’s where we enjoyed a delicious lunch together.

When we walked in the door at Freda Mae’s, Debbie Reynolds of Prince George shouted out to Lisa, “What flavors of cheesecakes do you have today?” Reynolds shared, “I love all of them, but the Turtle Cheesecake is my favorite.”

Meg McCarter from Dinwiddie ordered a slice of Lisa’s Oreo Cheesecake and commented, “It is delicious, but it doesn’t beat her carrot cake which sent me to Weight Watchers!”

McCarter’s friend stated to me as they were walking out the door, “I’m going to go home now and dream about her Red Velvet Cakes.”

Freda Mae’s co-owner Katie Bishoff remarked, “Lisa’s cheesecakes are so good, they’ll make you cheat on your diet.”

A special delivery of Vanilla Bean and also Blueberry Swirl cheesecakes was made by the two of us to Riptides, also.

A table of five were celebrating a 78th birthday. They ordered three slices of cheesecake to share.

When asked how he liked the cheesecakes, Bennie Gates III stated, “Mmm Mmm Mmm Good! Now, I don’t have to drive to Short Pump to You-Know-Where for my cheesecakes any longer.”

Birthday girl Barbara Gates offered her Crumbs cheesecake review by saying, “The proof is in the pudding.”

Lisa admits, “I am very fortunate that I love my job!

“I love to try new flavors to add to our already extensive cheesecake flavor menu."

What flavors does Lisa bake?

Strawberry Swirl, Cookies n Cream, Turtle, Lemon, Orange Blossom, Carrot Cake Cheesecake, Bailey’s Irish Cream and many more.

“In the works is a low sugar cheesecake, but it has not yet been perfected; hopefully, this will soon be added to our menu!”

Lisa drives her customers crazy by offering seasonal cheesecakes.

September thru November Lisa offers Pumpkin Cheesecake, November thru December Granny’s Butter Pecan, and in December clients get excited over her Gingerbread, Bourbon Eggnog and Peppermint Bark flavors.

Lisa’s always ready to try something new!

Paddy’s Irish Pub has a signature cake created by Lisa: Irish Car Bomb Cake which contains Jameson's Whiskey, Bailey’s Irish Cream and Guiness Stout.

“I will only take orders from individuals, but the Irish Car Bomb Cake is exclusive to Paddy’s and can’t be found at any other place,” stated Lisa.

Which cheesecake takes the longest to make and is the most expensive?

Lisa’s Tiramisu cheesecake which contains a lot of expensive ingredients; Lisa makes them mostly for Italian restaurants.

What is Lisa’s future business goal?

“I would love to have a separate Crumbs kitchen so I can separate my personal life from my business life,” she shared.

Lisa’s top five baking tips:

Be sure that all ingredients are room temperature.

Read entire recipe before beginning.

Follow recipe directions ... do not try to change anything unless you are an experienced baker.

Use liquid and dry measuring cups. Both measure the same, but the difference is that each is designed to do a better job of measuring wet or dry ingredients.

Turn on oven first to let preheat.

Lisa’s “Go-To” cake recipe for entertaining or attending a gathering:

Triple Chocolate Cake

1 package devil’s food cake mix

1 package (5.9oz) instant chocolate pudding mix

3/4 cup sour cream

1 cup vegetable oil

4 eggs

1/2 cup warm water

1 bag semisweet chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F

In a large bowl mix all ingredients. Stir in chocolate chips last.

Using a bundt pan bake for approximately 55 minutes or until a wooden toothpick comes out clean. Cool cake for at least two hours before inverting onto a cake plate. Dust with powdered sugar or top with a chocolate glaze if desired.

Lisa’s business grows by word of mouth ... bite-to-bite!

I had the pleasure of sampling ... okay mostly eating ... six different Crumbs cheesecakes; my favorite was the Strawberry Lemonade. It tasted amazing and very refreshing! I’m praying it doesn’t become a seasonal item.

To learn more about Lisa and her amazing Crumbs Gourmet Cheesecakes & Sweets products, visit Crumbs on Facebook or to place an order call 804-586-6733.

Kristi K. Higgins, also known as "The Social Butterfly", is a member of the Progress-Index newsroom staff. Kristi, who writes about her experiences at various community events, contributes her insights and perspective, as well as shares stories of human interest, for Progress-Index customers. She can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com or 804-722-5162.