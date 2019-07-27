ETTRICK — A man was killed Friday night after being hit by a train, according to police.

Chesterfield Police said the man, who was not identified pending notification of next-of-kin, was lying on the railroad tracks in the 3500 block of South Street shortly after 10 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a northbound CSX train. South Street is located across East River Road from Virginia State University and not far from the Amtrak train station.

Police have not released any more details about the incident, saying it is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212. Information may also be shared through the P3Tips app on a mobile device.