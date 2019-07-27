City plans electronic event encouraging folks to visit sites, learn about the city

HOPEWELL — Do you think you know all about the Wonder City? If so, the City of Hopewell has an app for you!

As part of their 2019 I Love Hopewell initiative, the City of Hopewell is pleased to announce the release of Hopewell’s History Mystery Scavenger Hunt.

The scavenger/treasure hunt will take participants throughout Hopewell’s history testing the community’s knowledge about the Wonder City and sharing the information with those that are not familiar with our area’s new and historic landmarks.

“We want people to learn more about Hopewell’s people and history," said Charles Dane, Hopewell's assistant city manager. "The idea behind the hunt is to drive the interest in the community.

“More importantly, we hear people say…you need to improve so and so… new stores, parks being redone and so on. People are judging Hopewell on what they have in their memories. We want people to see how Hopewell is now and how it’s changing for the better. We want people to get as excited about it as we are."

Dane and Stacey English, a Hopewell economic development specialist, are coordinating the event.

“The hunt will be run through a mobile application ‘Scavify’ that can be downloaded for free through the App Store or Google Play," English said. "Once ‘Scavify’ is downloaded, participants can sign up, and search 'Hopewell History Mystery Hunt' to find Hopewell’s treasure/scavenger hunt."

The hunt begins Aug. 2 and runs until Aug. 17. Twenty-five clues will be released the first weekend of the hunt, and 25 more the second weekend. Participants will have until 6 p.m. Aug. 17 to answer all the clues.

The hunt will end at 6 p.m. Aug. 17, the deadline to have the answers to all of the clues submitted.

“Each clue will have a designated point value based on the difficulty level of the clue. Winners will be chosen based on who culminated the most points,” explained English.

How did English and Dane determine the three levels of difficulty?

Dane shared, “Using the 50 questions, we conducted two test groups. One of the groups sat around a camp fire all week long. They were stumped on 12-14 of the questions. Some of the campers didn’t have any Hopewell knowledge.

“The test groups got two-thirds to seventy-five percent correct out of the ones they answered,” added Dane. “The scavenger hunt scoring is based on the difficulty of the questions based on the two test group’s responses.”

Dane said one of the takeaways from the hunt will be to see what type of groups form for the hunt ... "all women or men, grandparents/grandkids, boy scouts, girl scouts, business teams, clubs, teenagers and others.”

English stated, “With it being summer time, it affords the community of all ages something to do; school aged kids and college students can take part in it while on summer break.”

Dane added, “The younger generation has a technology advantage to using smart phones and such, and the older generation has the historical advantage because they know Hopewell’s past or someone who grew up here.”

According to Dane, the 50 clues will take clue seekers to new and historic landmarks throughout the city. The hunt will provide insight on how Hopewell originated and the events that have led up to the city the community knows today.

Once participants figure out the correct landmark through the clue, they will need to find and scan the QR code at that landmark to obtain the points for that clue. Each clue provides information to help participants find the QR code located at that destination.

All of the clues have an outside location. And, none of the clues are located on private property nor can they be removed or doctored. They’re protected,” said Dane.

What types of locations will hunters be tracking down?

According to English, clues will be found at historical sites, local and famous interesting sites, current businesses, sites that no longer exist and odd, unique locations that are local knowledge only.”

Dane quickly responded, “Well, our catch phrase is…if you haven’t seen Hopewell lately, you haven’t seen Hopewell.”

‘Scavify’ can be downloaded at any time between now and Aug. 2 for participants to complete the scavenger hunt. Participants are encouraged to download the app and create an account ahead of time so that they are ready to hunt when the first clues are released.

The first clue will not populate in the hunt until 6 p.m. Aug. 2. Participants can join in on the hunt at any time before Saturday, August 17th.

Who came up with the 50 questions?

English pointed out, “Charlie came up with most of them.”

“The questions have been safely secured in a mayonnaise jar on my back porch,” Dane quipped.

Dane shared, “The last clue can only be found from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm on Saturday, August 17.

What happens if two participants happen to end up with the same winning score?

Dane stated, “There will be a tiebreaker, if we end up with two winners. We have pre-selected two questions ready to go, if needed. And, based on whoever solves them in the shortest amount of time will be the final winner.”

Winners will be awarded prizes from local Hopewell businesses.

Dane shared, “On Monday, August 19th, all the answers will be posted on our website with historical context as to why those locations are important.”

“This is the first of multiple events we’re doing throughout the ‘I Love Hopewell’ showcase. And, we’ll be releasing public announcements soon on some of the other events,” said Dane.

Both Dane and English credited IT Director Dr. Concetta Manker with being part of the primary team… the three of them…that organized the Hopewell History Mystery Tour.

For Scavenger Hunt details and Frequently Asked Questions, visit www.hopewellva.gov and then click on the "Hopewell History Mystery Tour" link.

