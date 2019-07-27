Lawmaker says black caucus has alternate programming set for same time as president's speech before commemorative session

Del. Lashrecse D. Aird confirmed Saturday that she will not be in attendance next week when President Donald Trump addresses a special commemorative session of state lawmakers in Jamestown.

Aird, D-Petersburg, said the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, of which she is a member, will stay away from the Tuesday morning session marking the 400th anniversary of the Virginia General Assembly. The 21-member VLBC has alternative programming scheduled for the same time as the special session Tuesday, the details and location of which have not been announced yet.

On Friday, the White House confirmed Trump’s attendance for the commemorative session. He was invited last year by Assembly Republican leaders and Democratic Gov. Ralph S. Northam.

News of a Trump appearance sparked House and Senate Democratic leaders to say they planned to boycott the appearance in response to perceived racial and misogynic comments he has made.

Aird said given the fact that this year is also the 400th anniversary of Africans being brought to the New World as slaves, she felt it inappropriate to have Trump speak.

“I don’t feel like you can untie the fact that this 400 years also represents the arrival of the first enslaved Africans and women,” Aird said Saturday prior to a constituent meeting at Union Station in Petersburg. “Based on what I have seen from this president, I feel as though the people I represent, they would not be fully represented by attending those commemorative events because as this president has shown, his approach to care and concern for some of those groups is not there.”

A Trump tweet Saturday criticizing one of his most vocal critics in the House of Representatives, Maryland’s Elijah Cummings, also did not endear him to Aird. In that tweet, Trump called Cummings’ district in Baltimore, which is a black-majority congressional district, a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Aird’s 63rd House District in the General Assembly also is a black-majority district.

“At what point do we as leaders of the commonwealth look at the fact that, yes it is important to commemorate and reflect on the last 400 years, but when do we begin to push for a shift in what the next 400 years looks like?” Aird said. “Personally to me, I feel I have a responsibility in leading that shift, and this is my way of doing that.”

In the days following the announcement of the potential Democratic boycott, some party members , most notably Lt. Gov. Justin E. Fairfax, have said they planned to attend the commemoration whether or not the president comes. So will Joseph D. Morrissey, the Democratic candidate for the state’s 16th Senate District that overlaps Aird’s House district.

In a text to The Progress-Index, Morrissey said the event in Jamestown is “embracing all that is good in a democracy.” He said he and his wife, Myrna, who is African American, will be there.

“To boycott this event b/c our imperfect President will be in attendance is nonsensical … after all, our Governor invited him!” Morrissey said in his text. “We are not honoring Trump, we are honoring Virginia.”

Waylin K. Ross, a former Morrissey legislative aide who is opposing Morrissey as an Independent in the 16th, said he did not confirm his appearance in Jamestown “but I have no reason to boycott because Trump is there.”

“I think the Democrats need to focus on how they can make Virginia cities, like Petersburg, great again,” Ross said.

A spokeswoman for Northam said last week that the governor would not be attending the same event as Trump because he is planned to speak at an event in Jamestown prior to the commemorative session.

Bill Atkinson can be reached at 804-722-5167 or batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi