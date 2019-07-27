BRIDGEPORT — WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital Hospice, serving Mineral County, has announced that it is transferring its operations to WVU Medicine Hospice United Hospital Center effective on Aug. 1, 2019.

Hospice services will continue to be provided where the patient lives during the final phase of their terminal illness, focusing on quality of life, pain control, and symptom management.

The new organization will operate as WVU Medicine Hospice United Hospital Center, headquartered in Bridgeport, under the leadership of Linda Carte, RN, MSN, OCN, vice president of oncology and post-acute care at United Hospital Center.

Debbie Williamson will continue in the role as the director for hospice services in Mineral County.

WVU Medicine Hospice also provides services in Barbour, Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Taylor, Upshur, and Wetzel counties.

“We are extremely excited about the new partnership, as it aims to expand service offerings and improve care coordination.” said Carte. “Residents in Mineral County that need hospice care in the last months of a terminal illness will soon receive services provided by WVU Medicine Hospice United Hospital Center. While the name will change, residents can certainly expect to receive the same great service and compassionate care they have come to expect.”

"Let me reassure Mineral countians that WVU Medicine Hospice United Hospital Center will continue the tradition of service excellence that WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital Hospice has established," said Williamson.

“Only the name has changed. Our mission will be to continue to provide care for those with a serious illness and to help our patients and their families live as comfortably as possible.”

Hospice care neither hastens nor postpones death, but affirms life, emphasizing quality and comfort. Your health care team of professionals includes your physician, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, physical, occupational and speech therapists; as well as volunteers, clergy, and bereavement counselors.

This new platform supports greater services and continuity across the continuum of care. It furthers WVU Medicine’s commitment to partner and expand services for the citizens of West Virginia.

WVU Medicine Hospice United Hospital Center, servicing Mineral County, is located at the following mailing address: 100 Pin Oak Lane, Keyser, WV and a physical address as 433 S. Mineral St., Keyser, WV.

For more information contact Debbie Williamson at 304-597-1259.

About United Hospital Center

United Hospital Center is the result of a merger between St. Mary’s and Union Protestant hospitals in 1970. This bold move provides north central West Virginia with a regional community hospital that offers a vast array of services.

The new UHC opened in 2010 and is located along I-79 in Bridgeport. The 692,000 square foot structure rises eight stories. It is designed around the environment with the patient, family, staff and community in mind—which includes enhanced patient privacy, a high level of technology integration and improved access to care.

The acute care facility has 292 private inpatient rooms and 24 observation rooms with a medical staff that consists of more than 140 primary care and specialty physicians.

UHC employs more than 2,000 associates and is a member of WVU Medicine (West Virginia United Health System).

For more information about United Hospital Center, please visit thenewuhc.com.





