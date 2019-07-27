KEYSER - Keyser mayor Damon Tillman is remaining silent about who the entity is that is interested in possibly purchasing the Alkire Mansion at Mill Meadow Park.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Keyser mayor Damon Tillman is remaining silent about who the entity is that is interested in possibly purchasing the Alkire Mansion at Mill Meadow Park.

Tillman announced during the July 10 Keyser City Council meeting that two separate entities were interested in looking at the building.

During this week’s meeting, Tillman said the one entity had decided the mansion “would not work out,” but the second agency is still interested.

“They actually took a contractor out with them and did a complete overall,” he said.

“They said they are looking at about a quarter- to a half-million dollars” to renovate the building to fit their needs, he said.

“They are still interested, however, and they will be meeting with their board in August and will get back to us.”

Until then, Tillman said there would be no more updates from the city.

In other business, the council held the second reading of the Home Rule Ordinance, approving the application for the program.

Should the city be accepted into the program, the council will have more control over certain things, including passing a 1 percent sales tax so they can eliminate the current B&O Tax.

“This is going to spur economic growth,” resident Ralph Broadwater said from the audience Wednesday.

Council member Eric Murphy made a motion to pass the ordinance, and William Zacot seconded it.



