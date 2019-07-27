CARPENDALE – It's Knobley Tunnel Day and visitors of all ages are invited to learn more about local history and enjoy a day of food and fun.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

CARPENDALE – It’s Knobley Tunnel Day and visitors of all ages are invited to learn more about local history and enjoy a day of food and fun.

The event gets underway at 10 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. with activities centered around the town hall to the Holy Cross United Methodist Church, including lining the walkway to the tunnel, which is currently closed for repairs.

Over 26 vendors will be on hand in the tunnel area with a variety of items and displays. There will be live music with three groups scheduled to appear.

Tunnel Day is an important fundraiser for six of this year’s Miss Falcon contestants at Frankfort High School.

Participating will be Madison Bearinger with the Teddy Bear Mobile where visitors can pick out an animal and bring it to life by adding the stuffing and purchasing clothing; Haley Malone with cotton candy; Alexa Peer with popcorn; Haley Louk with sno cones; Jenna Ujcic’s freeze pops and tattoos; and Alyssa Wilson with nachos and cheese or a pretzel with cheese.

The West Virginia Department of Resources (DNR) will be on hand with a display of snakes and reptiles and guests can learn more from the Chesapeake Bay Stream Table.

The Classic Chassis Car Club will be holding a cruise in with over 50 cars expected at the ballfield. Visitors can check out these historic rides while listening to music from the 50's and 60's played by DJ Candi Hughes.

Four food trucks are expected to be on hand featuring Kahler’s Kitchen, Good Carma Catering, Farm Up Food Truck, and BBQ Beast.

Fingerprinting will be done by officers of the Ridgeley Police Department and kids can make slime at the slime table.

There will be a silent auction and raffles and children can register to win one of five bikes and two scooters that will be given away during the day.

Holy Cross United Methodist Church will have music on site and concessions available along with a bounce house, dunking booth and more.



