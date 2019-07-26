PIEDMONT - The first order of business for Piedmont's new mayor Paula Boggs at the Wednesday evening municipal meeting was to assign commission seats to the council members.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

For the next two years, the elected officials will hold the following offices: Rick Butler, streets commissioner; Susie Clark, housing commissioner; Dawn Beckner, formerly holding the water commission spot will now serve as finance commissioner; and Paul Coleman, formerly the finance commissioner will now be the parks and recreation commissioner.

With the water commissioner spot opened, Boggs suggested former mayor Ben Smith be appointed to take over that position.

She mentioned that Smith was very involved in keeping a water supply to the community.

This concern was brought on by the closing of Verso, and the lines feeding water to Piedmont are located on the paper mill property.

Boggs, who has served for many years as parks and recreation commissioner, said that she will continue to serve as a volunteer at the local swimming pool.

In other business, Ernie Crouse, maintenance supervisor, spoke about a situation with the muffin monster equipment connected to the town’s sewerage system, and it was temporarily malfunctioning.

“Those workers had to get down in there to work on the muffin monster,” Crouse said, adding that the workers were covered with what flows through the sewerage system.

“There was no need for the workers to have to get in their pickup trucks and ride home to get cleaned up,” Crouse said.

With that statement, he said that, “We need a shower here for the workers.”

Commissioner Rick Butler said that perhaps one could be built in the space between the town‘s garage and the old train station.

He said, “This is something we can work on,” while Crouse said that wherever the location is, the space needed to be heated.

Commissioner Paul Coleman said that something else needed to be added for the safety of the town workers and that would be an eye washing station.

The council members also discussed two items that will be placed on the Aug. 14 town meeting, and this will involve changing the day of the week to hold the government meeting, and eliminating one of the council meetings, with having only one council meeting monthly.