KEYSER - It's been a busy off-season for the Keyser boy's soccer team.

By Chapin Jewell

KEYSER - It’s been a busy off-season for the Keyser boy’s soccer team.

Individual members of the team have of course been working out on their own, playing indoor and outdoor soccer in other leagues, and just generally gearing up for what they feel can be a breakthrough season in 2019.

After successfully co-hosting the second annual Coldwell Banker Classic tournament in June, a day that saw Keyser improve greatly from their performance a year ago, the team now anxiously awaits the official start of soccer season, which can begin with practice on Aug. 5.

Making the most of their off-time, particularly in a way that benefits the community, members of the team recently volunteered at Keyser’s Faith in Action Food Pantry. The pantry has been open for over 30 years and can service as many as 30 families a day. Well-staffed with volunteers, the pantry is always in need of volunteers, particularly to lift and carry heavy boxes.

Led by coaches Chris Halbritter, Gary Miller and Greg Kerns, a dozen Golden Tornado soccer players did just that, lifting and toting heavy boxes under the direction of pantry coordinator Pat Keller.

The players included Dylan Wilson, Dimitri Schultz, Noah Sprouse, Dominic Amtower, Kaleb Kitzmiller, Edan Parks, Landen Tayler, Noah Dawson, Matthew Junkins, Griffin Paugh, Harris Boggs and Lonnie Pridemore.



