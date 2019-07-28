KEYSER - There's good, and then there's real good. No matter the sport, no matter the age, and to some respect, no matter the competition, a team finishing the season with an overall record of 35-2-1 is proof that you've dominated the competition.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - There’s good, and then there’s real good. No matter the sport, no matter the age, and to some respect, no matter the competition, a team finishing the season with an overall record of 35-2-1 is proof that you’ve dominated the competition.

Such is the case with the Keyser Outlaws 10u travel ball team, which concluded play this season with a 92 percent winning percentage, one of the best in the country.

The 10u Outlaws are coached by head coach Kelly Madden, and assistant coaches Trenton Bradshaw, Adam Wharton, Dustin Rice, and Brian Hott. In total, the 10u Outlaws entered eight tournaments across four states, posting and astounding six championships and appearing in seven tournament championship games in the eight tournaments they entered.

Tournaments won by the Keyser 10u Outlaws include: Country Roads Season Opener in Bridgeport (April 27-28), Dinger Derby in Morgantown, (May 17-May 19), Memorial Day Tournament in Winchester, Virginia (May 25-May 26), Battle of the Mountain State in Bridgeport (June 14-June 16), All-American Tournament’s Erie Summer Slam in Cedar Point, Ohio (June 22-June 23) and Ocean City Summer Beach Blast in Ocean City, Maryland (July 13-July 14).

On the season, their only two losses came at the hands of a Pittsburgh area-based team, West Hills-Boyce. Like true champions, however, the talented Outlaws 10u squad was able to avenge those previous two losses by later defeating West Hill-Boyce in a tournament championship.

Like all other teams in Matt Healy’s Keyser Outlaws organization, this 10u team is composed of players from Mineral County and the surrounding areas. In fact, of the 10 team members, three are from Mineral County, one is from Hampshire County, and the remaining six are from nearby Allegany County, Maryland.

Mineral County team members include Jake Rice, Gunnar Bradshaw and Owen Rotruck; Channing Wilt hails from Hampshire County; Allegany County team members are Kyran Freeman, Brennan Wharton, Cole Ricker, Kohen Madden, Kane Williams and John Delaney.

“The brotherhood between all these boys is unlike any I have seen before in the sport, and I have been around for a long time. They are the true meaning of the word team,” coach Kelly Madden stated.

The success of this team is not limited to their success on the diamond just this year. Dating back to last year, this same group has posted an overall record of 54-6-2, for a jaw-dropping 87 percent winning percentage over two seasons.

With such a high winning percentage, it’s obvious the Outlaws’ players have talent but are also well-instructed when it comes to baseball techniques. The organization, however, has benefits that extend beyond the baseball diamond. According to Coach Madden, “Our boys of summer gave us all memories to last a lifetime. The Outlaw program is more than baseball, it’s family.”

The Outlaws show no signs of slowing down any time soon. “We’ve already been invited to next year’s Elite World Series through Perfect Game for 2020 in Georgia,” Madden stated.

Over the last two seasons, the Keyser Outlaws organization, which includes three teams, has a record of 166-34. Due to the success, a lot of interest has been generated for participation in the program. In fact, the Outlaws are potentially looking to expand into other age groups.

Tryouts will be held for the Keyser Outlaws organization, all teams, on the following dates and locations. For 8u, 11u and 12u, tryouts will be held Sept. 8 at the PVAA Complex in Cresaptown, Maryland, time to be determined. For 13u, 14u and 15u, tryouts will be held Sept. 14 at the Hot Stove Complex in Cumberland, Maryland, time to be determined.

With a proven track record of success, the Keyser Outlaws organization will no doubt continue to grow and be successful. The success of the Outlaws 10u team, not just this year but also last year, shows the dominance displayed by these young men. Eight tournaments entered, seven championship games made, six tournament championships earned. It doesn’t get much better than that.



