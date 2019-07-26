KEYSER - Thanks to the efforts of many dedicated volunteers, Red Kitzmiller Field at Mill Meadow, home to Keyser Little League, has undergone big improvements lately, with many more planned for the future.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

The field, along with Keyser Little League itself, holds a special place in the hearts of many. Current efforts to revitalize the facility will ensure current and future kids can make the same memories for themselves.

According to Keyser Little League president Brent Williamson II, “The field has been a really nice facility over the years and has provided a place for kids to play and have fun, as well as learn the game of baseball. Some of the things at the field are just outdated and need replaced.

“Our biggest improvement this year definitely has to be the new backstop that has been installed. I contacted Dale Bryson from Hampshire County about installing a new backstop for us and he jumped at the opportunity to help little league. The total price was right at $ 9,400,” Williamson stated.

A significant improvement like this is impossible without the assistance of community volunteers, both in terms of raising money and the donation of time and labor to such projects. “This could not have been done without the help of the community, parents, sponsors and individual contributors that wanted to see our league succeed,” Williamson explains.

One recent example of the efforts made to help Keyser Little League came in the form of Summer Jam, put on by Jake and Kacee Everline of Everline DJ’ing and Entertainment. The one-day event, held recently at Red Kitzmiller Field at Mill Meadow, provided an evening full of entertainment in the form of a bounce house, a pie eating contest, face painting, baseball related skill competitions, a baseball movie and of course fireworks as a finale.

According to Williamson, “We would like to put a special thanks out to Jake and Kacee Everline of Everline DJ’ing and Entertainment. We ended up making around $ 650 to help us be able to make improvements to the field.”

The Everlines typically held the Summer Jam event later in the summer as a back to school bash of sorts; this year, as the result of the Luke Mill closure, the Everlines are moving to South Carolina for employment. The Everlines are moving in mid-August, and rather than cancel the event, they moved it up to July and decided to partner with Keyser Little League to raise money for the field improvements.

According to Jake Everline, “We will try to come back every year to do Summer Jam; Keyser is still our home.”

The improvements to Red Kitzmiller Field won’t stop with the new backstop. In fact, plans are already underway for the continuation of improvements.

“We are planning to start more improvements next year, which will include a press box for announcing our games, new fencing around the outfield, and bullpens for the pitchers to be able to warm up prior to games,” Williamson explained.

Brent Williamson pledges that with the continued help of the community, Keyser Little League will continue to make the much needed improvements to the field to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for Little League participants.

“Hopefully we can continue to get people involved in little league and continue to have a great time like we always do,” Williamson pledges.

Big things have happened, are happening now, and will be happening in the future with both Keyser Little League and Red Kitzmiller Field at Mill Meadow. With continued community support and the generosity of volunteers, a whole new generation of kids will make a lifetime of memories playing the sport they love at a top-notch ball field.







