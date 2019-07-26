City's Preservation Task Force and PNB to host walking tour of Blandford church, cemetery

PETERSBURG — The Petersburg Preservation Task Force and Petersburg National Battlefield are offering a special walking tour on Tuesday, July 30, the 155th anniversary of the Battle of the Crater. The free 60-minute walking tour begins at 7 p.m. from the Blandford Church Reception Center, located at 111 Rochelle Lane.

Visitors will learn about the "horrendous and fascinating battle", visit the Confederate Memorial Chapel, and see the Memorial Hill section of Blandford Cemetery, the final resting place of approximately 30,000 Confederate soldiers.

About the Battle of the Crater

In June, 1864, shortly after the siege of Petersburg began, soldiers from the 48th Pennsylvania Regiment began digging a 500-foot tunnel which would lead them under a portion of the Confederate defense line located just east of Petersburg. Their objective was to blow a hole in the line allowing Union soldiers to access Petersburg and cut off supplies to Richmond. On July 30, 1864, they detonated 4 tons of black powder underneath a brigade of Southern soldiers manning the defenses. The Union attack which followed would become known as a “stupendous failure” and caused almost 6,000 casualties. Although the tunnel was an engineering marvel, the ferocity and resolve of the Confederate soldiers combined with the ineptitude of the Union leaders kept the battle from becoming a Northern victory.

If you go:

The Blandford Church Reception Center on Rochelle Lane is located off of Crater Road in Petersburg. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and to bring drinking water. For more information about this program, call Park Ranger Betsy Dinger at (804) 732-3531 ext. 0.