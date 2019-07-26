CUMBERLAND - Apple Alley Players are currently presenting Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella" in the College Center at Allegany College of Maryland.

Show dates are Friday and Saturday, July 26-27, at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., and Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 2-4, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, and will be available at the door.