HOPEWELL — The Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Hopewell on Thursday evening.

The Virginia State Police received an advisory on Thursday, around 5:20 p.m., to 'be on the look out' (BOL) for a black color Lexus with North Carolina plates that was carjacked in Stafford County. According to Keeli L. Hill with the Virginia State Police, a trooper observed a vehicle fitting that description traveling southbound I-295 at the 41 mile marker in Hanover County.

Hill said the trooper was able to catch up with the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop with all emergency equipment activated. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

According to Hill, the pursuit continued southbound I-295 with the driver of the Lexus continuing to drive erratically and at a high rate of speed. The Lexus took then took exit ramp 9A in Hopewell where there was reports of at least two subjects exiting the vehicle and running on foot.

Hill said reports of shots being fired were received and a short time later it was determined that one passerby was struck by a bullet, sustaining non-life threatening injuries. Another vehicle was also struck by a bullet but the female driver was not injured.

Hill said one male subject was taken into custody without further incident and a hand gun was secured at the scene.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Richmond Field Office is overseeing the investigation which is in its preliminary stages. Hopewell Police Department as well as Prince George County Sheriff's Office is assisting at the scene.

No law enforcement discharged their firearms or sustained injury during this incident, Hill added.

This is a developing story. No other information is available at this time.