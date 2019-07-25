More news in brief: Travel Soccer

Board of PCPS to meet

PETERSBURG — The Board of the Petersburg City Public Schools (PCPS) will hold a special meeting on Monday, July 29, at 5:15 p.m., in the main Board Room of the school division's administration building, 255 South Boulevard E. A closed session may be convened prior to or following the special meeting.

The Board of PCPS will hold its regular meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m., in the main Board Room of the school division's administration building, 255 South Boulevard E. A closed session may be convened prior to or following the regular meeting.

Culture Club for youth

HOPEWELL — The Appomattox Regional Library System (ARLS) is presenting the Culture Club for youth at the Hopewell Library, 209 E. Cawson St. The club will meet in the teen room at the Hopewell library at 5 p.m. on July 31 and Aug. 28.

Participants will learn about different cultures and try some of their food.

Please inform Youth Services of any food allergies at the program's start.

Wildlife program

PRINCE GEORGE — An "AWARE" Wildlife Program (all ages welcome) will be held Tuesday, July 30, at Burrowsville Community Center, 18701 James River Drive, beginning at 2 p.m.

Travel Soccer

PRINCE GEORGE — Travel Soccer is available for participants ages 12-18. The fee is $30 per participant. Register online at www.princegeorgeva.org/OnlineRegistration or at the Parks and Recreation office.