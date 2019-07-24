Colonial Square receives official notice as the July 'Business of the Month'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Last November, the city’s Colonial Heights Beautification Committee announced they were reviving the “Business of the Month” initiative.

Committee Chairman Jessica Sears Younce shared with City Council the goal of the initiative: to recognize businesses doing a good job beautifying their businesses, beautifying their property, as well as ... the land around their property.

After the council gave their blessing, the committee mailed or hand-delivered letters to each Boulevard business about the program to increase awareness.

Since the committee relaunched the Business of the Month plan, it has presented monthly winners with a sandwich board sign to display in front of the business for all along the Boulevard to see.

Upon Younce’s suggestion, the City Council boosted the initiative by including a certification of appreciation from the city as part of the recognition.

Many businesses display the certificates, sometimes year-round, which further expands the beautification awareness initiative.

Mayor Gregory Kochuba, who last fall thought it was a great idea and felt it would stir on others to improve the appearance of their businesses, presented the July 2019 Beautification Award Certificate on Monday.

Owners Jeff Berman and Tom Keppler of Colonial Square Shopping Center, located at 3107 Boulevard, were the proud recipients.

Colonial Heights Chamber of Commerce Executive Director John Brandt was present during the presentation.

Brandt who serves on the committee shared, “The Colonial Heights Beautification Committee is a group of citizens and business leaders who meet together to discuss the aesthetics of the city.

“Since the Business of the Month initiative was brought back, businesses are taking more pride in their properties which we feel brings more businesses to the community as well as consumers,” stated Brandt.

