CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia (CHSV) and the Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation will present “Wiz’ Quiz” on Saturday, Aug. 3, at noon at Magnolia Grange House Museum, 10020 Iron Bridge Road.

The event is meant to provide an activity for the community and to increase awareness about Chesterfield County’s historical sites.

This fun, free, family program will feature a trivia game focusing on "The Wizard of Oz", as the film version was released in August of 1939. At this event, guests will get the chance to show off their knowledge of facts on the book, movie, and other works of art inspired by this classic story.

Children up to age 12 who dress as a character from "The Wizard of Oz" will be eligible for a costume contest, too.

Each child must be accompanied by an adult.

Reservations are encouraged (call 804-748-1498.)

For more information, call 804-748-1498 or go to www.chesterfieldhistory.com (Reservations for this event can only be made by phone, not online).

