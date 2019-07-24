MORGANTOWN – Bonnie's Bus, a 45-foot, state-of-the-art mobile mammography vehicle, will visit Mineral and Tucker counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital mammograms and breast care education to women.

￼A service of WVU Medicine and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:

- Mineral County Health Department in Keyser from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 2. For an appointment, call 304-788-1321.

- St. George Medical Center in Parsons from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 20-21 and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 22. For an appointment, call 304-478-3339.

The mammograms are billed to private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare, if available. Mammograms for women who are under- or uninsured will be covered by the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (WVBCCSP) or through grant funds and donations. No West Virginia woman over 40 is turned away due to lack of funding. A physician’s order is needed for a mammogram.

Bonnie’s Bus hit the road in 2009. Since that time, the Bus has provided more than 18,600 mammograms for women throughout West Virginia and led to the detection of 87 cases of breast cancer. Many of those screened are uninsured or underinsured and qualified for screening through the WVBCCSP.

Bonnie’s Bus works in collaboration with a statewide partnership of clinicians, public health professionals, women’s groups, and other community leaders working to help reduce the number of deaths from breast cancer in West Virginia. Made possible by a generous gift from West Virginia natives Jo and Ben Statler to the Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus is operated in partnership with WVU Hospitals. The Bus is named after Jo Statler’s late mother, Bonnie Wells Wilson.

For information on Bonnie’s Bus, see www.wvucancer.org/bonnie.