CUMBERLAND - Apple Alley Players will be sharing the music and magic of one of the most beloved classic fairy tales when they present Rodgers & Hammerstein's “Cinderella” at Allegany College of Maryland.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

The musical fantasy follows young Cinderella, who lives a miserable life with her overbearing and hateful step-mother and step-sisters. She is able to find comfort through a friendship with a charming young man who shares her dissatisfaction with their sheltered home lives; not realizing that he is actually a prince dressed as a commoner in order to escape his own unhappy life.

When the night of the big ball arrives, while Cinderella’s step-mother and step-sisters leave for the event with the hopes of one of them marrying the prince, Cinderella is also able to attend with a little magical assistance, and meets up with her prince. The two find themselves dancing the night away.

The magic has a midnight deadline, however, and Cinderella races from the gala, leaving a slipper behind.

It is then up to the prince to find the one person whose feet will feet the slipper.

Will he find his one true love? Everyone is invited to come to see "Cinderella" and find out!

“Cinderella” stars Hailey Geiger in the title role, with Kristopher High as the Prince.

Other cast members include Laura Groves, Dannagale Acord, Mark Ashby, Kaitlin McDonald, Cheyenne Kuhrt, Justice Courrier, Tre Dyer, Jace Courrier, Mariah Ack, Jay Courrier, Jared Kimble, Stephen Gumtz, Brittney Burton, Hayley Snoberger, Lara Courrier, Eric Groves, Destiny Miller, Ashlyn Racic, Lauryn Moyer and Mariah Ack.

The production is under the direction of Jaiden Courrier, with choreography by William Price.

The show opens this Friday at 7 p.m. and continues Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., and Friday-Sunday, Aug. 2-4 at 7 p.m. in the theater located in the College Center on the campus of Allegany College of Maryland.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and may be reserved at applealleyplayers.com or purchased at the door on the night of the performance.

Tickets reserved online may be picked up at the box office.





