8-7 walk-off win seals up second seed for Bucs; Playoffs begin Wednesday at Shepherd Stadium

The Colonial Heights American Legion Post 284 Buccaneers (8-5) wrapped up their most successful season in some time on Sunday night, defeating Post 175 807 on a two-out Grant Vest walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning at Shepherd Stadium.

Post 284's eighth victory of the season earned them the second-seed in the District 11 playoffs, which are set to begin Wednesday night. As the second-seed, the Bucs earned the right to host both games in pool play at Shepherd Stadium. Should they advance out of the pool, they potentially could host the district championship game, depending on results from the other side of the bracket. Post 137 earned the top seed in the district, and have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The walk-off single was a worthy, dramatic finish to a back-and-forth game that saw seven lead changes. 175 came-from-behind to tie the game, 7-7, in the top of the seventh inning before Vest's heroics sealed the win.

"We had a few mistakes, and they did too, but we were able to overcome those mistakes because we hit the ball," Post 284 head coach Jeremy Cole said of the win.

The Bucs racked up 12 hits on the night against 10 for 175. 175 also reached base on nine walks, compared to five for the Colonial Heights.

Five players saw the mound for Post 284, with Brandon Pond earning the win in relief. Hunter Vaughn started the game, with Andrew Roach, Grayson Kirby, Trevor Hebner and Pond following him. Vaughn was the only pitcher to log more than two innings of work.

Pond was also a leader at the plate, with two hits on the night, tied with Nathan Tuck for the team lead. Pond's two runs scored was also tied for the team-high, with Ethan Everhart. Ricky Jones led the way run production with two RBIs, though six different Bucs drove in runs. All but two of the 12 Bucs to see the plate recorded hits.

The eight wins this season is the most the Bucs have ever had under Cole, and he says this is "absolutely" the best team he's had in his time in charge of the program.

"By far and away it's the most talented team we've had," he said. "We've just been up and down. I feel like we should've won some games that we've lost, but I'm hoping that those losses, that we've learned something from it and that now, that it's playoff time, that we show up and we learn from those lessons."

The Bucs will begin their postseason journey Wednesday night, though as of Monday afternoon their opponent had yet to be determined, with a dispute in the district standings holding up the official announcement of the bracket.

A veteran-laden group, with several players on their final year of eligibility to play American Legion ball, Cole thinks this might be the Bucs best opportunity to make a splash in the playoffs for some time.

"This is as good as it's going to get for me," he said. "I just feel like if there's a year to do it, it would be this year."

Jeff Milby can be reached at jmilby@progress-index.com or 804-722-5151. Follow him on twitter @JeffMilby.