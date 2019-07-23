Sisters who battled health issues join forces with mom to open a gift shop in Petersburg

PETERSBURG — When she opened The Crafting Emporium on May 11, Jo Anne M. Rice definitely wanted it to be a family affair, so she immediately went out and recruited her mother and sister to help her.

“My sister and I have always been passionate about our creativity for making things," Rice said. "After her battle with her cancer and my own battles with my own health, it just seemed to be the right time to follow our dream and make it a reality."

From 1984 to 1989, Rice operated JMA Originals in Petersburg until health issues forced her to shut her doors. Her sister, Michelle Talbott, was diagnosed in 2014 with myelofibrosis, a rare form of cancer that attacks bone marrow. But with the help of the internet, she was able to locate a perfect match to save her life, and she has done well since.

When working with family, especially siblings, does that mean Mom has to step in from time to time and settle rivalries? Not at all, they said.

“This is a fun, family affair with my sister and mother working with me at the shop. We appreciate the time we spend with each other and enjoy visiting with our customers that stop by to see the nice gifts we have to offer,” said Rice.

Talbott added, “We enjoy offering well-made and affordable, handmade goods that our customers like. Custom orders are always welcomed.”

The shop is located behind The Mad Italian Restaurant on South Crater Road. While it might be small in square footage, its inventory — handmade greeting cards, finger towels, pancake syrups, hand-painted items, badge reels, salsas, hand-painted Christmas ornaments, jams, crocheted throws, jellies and other gift items — is not. Rice said in the coming weeks, she plans to add hand-painted signs, handmade jewelry and mason-jar sconces that tend to be popular holiday gifts.

“From time to time, we will be offering classes,” she added.

The Crafting Emporium's operating hours are noon - 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Its address is 2545 S. Crater Rd. and can be found on Facebook.

Kristi K. Higgins can be reached at 804-722-5162 or khiggins@progress-index.com.