KEYSER - The Mineral County Landmarks Commission has stepped into the discussion of the future of the Alkire Mansion, stating that the members are in favor of the building being preserved as an historic site.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Mineral County Landmarks Commission has stepped into the discussion of the future of the Alkire Mansion, stating that the members are in favor of the building being preserved as an historic site.

The future of the mansion has been a topic of discussion by the Keyser mayor and council for several months now, with Frank Roleff of the Mineral County Historical Foundation offering to take the building over for restoration similar to the ongoing projects at the Carskadon Mansion and Old Stone House.

Mayor Damon Tillman announcied at the July 10 council meeting, however, that two entities had expressed interest in the structure.

“We’re not ruling anything out; we’ll sit down and talk about things thoroughly and see what we want to do,” he said.

Since that meeting, Kermit Garretson of the Historic Landmarks Commission told the News Tribune that they had discussed the building and wanted to go on record as promoting the restoration of the mansion.

“The Landmarks Commission is in favor of saving the building as an historic site,” he said. “We are in favor of the Historic Foundation taking it over.”

Tillman has said should the city decide to sell the building, one of the stipulations in the contract would be for the facade to be kept intact.

The council is scheduled to discuss any updates to the mansion during their regular meeting Wednesday.

Other items on the agenda include:

Unfinished business:

- Second reading of the Home Rule Ordinance.

- Code enforcement: Determination of nuisance properties.

- Water and Sanitary Board: Council work session report.

New business:

- Review of vending/business operations within the city

- Fireworks on city property.

- Executive session if needed.

The meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers in City Hall.





