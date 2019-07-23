CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield County Public Schools is holding two job fairs on Thursday, July 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse Road, Richmond.

There will be an Instructional Assistants Job Fair. Eligible candidates must possess 48 college credits or have a score of 455 or higher on the ParaPro Assessment.

There will also be a School Bus Drivers Job Fair. Potential school bus drivers are asked to submit an application online prior to the job fair. Apply at http://mychesterfieldschools.com/apply-at-ccps/

Candidates for the school bus drivers job fair must bring their drivers license and if they have lived out of state in the past five years, they will need to bring a driving record from the previous state of residence.