CHESTERFIELD — Free school supplies for the students of Chesterfield County Public Schools will be given out — while supplies last — on July 27, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Manchester Middle School, 7401 Hull Street Road.

Children must be present. This 10th annual "mega event" is being hosted by ICNA Relief.

For more information, contact Somia Rashid at 804-432-3947 or Amir Saeed at 804-922-7356.