CHESTER — State Police have filed a non-moving traffic violation charge against the driver of a truck that wrecked and dumped sludge all over northbound Interstate 95 almost two weeks ago.

State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill said the driver, Theodore Edward Devereaux, 55, of Midlothian, has been charged with having defective equipment.

According to police reports, Devereaux's truck was southbound on I-95 near the Chester-Hopewell exit on the afternoon of July 11 when a tire blew. That caused the truck to veer into the jersey wall and also forced the trailer over the wall into the northbound lanes, where it overturned and spilled its load. Traffic was delayed for hours while the clean-up took place.

No one was injured in the accident.

In Virginia, having defective equipment is a violation that carries no points on someone's driving record.