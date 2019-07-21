COLONIAL HEIGHTS — June 30 marked the end of an era as Dr. Joseph Cox. Jr. completed his 18-year career as superintendent of Colonial Heights Public Schools.

Within those 18 years, Cox was able to execute the list of goals he originally set out to accomplish and then much more, including division-wide SOL accreditation, major renovation projects at each of the five public schools, enhanced school safety and security, and the infusion of technology including one-to-one chromebooks, just to name a few.

It wasn’t just the division’s accomplishments under his leadership that set Cox apart, but also the person of high moral character he was known for in such a prestigious role.

As he enters the next chapter of life, we look back on his journey to a career in public education, his successes while leading Colonial Heights Public Schools, and his plans for the future.

His story

Cox grew up in Colonial Heights, first living in a home behind the bowling alley and later moving to Sherwood Hills in 1964. “I was blessed. I had great parents, and my brother Kirk is a tremendous guy,” he said. “I just thoroughly enjoyed growing up together and obviously as we’ve become adults.”

Cox attended the city’s public schools including North Elementary School, Colonial Heights Junior High School (now known as Colonial Heights Middle School), and graduated from Colonial Heights High School in 1972.

His mother Margaret Cox was a business teacher at CHHS, which gave him the unique opportunity to acquaint himself with the school’s teachers and administrative staff at an early age.

“That was really neat for me because I got to go to a lot of things when I was in elementary school that were high school events because my mom taught there,” he said. “I got to meet a lot of teachers before I even became a high school student.”

Cox believes his desire to pursue a career in education began as early as junior high school and stemmed from the influence of not only his mother, but also of several memorable teachers. The impact of one teacher in particular, Joe Blanks, stuck with him through the years.

“My mom certainly was a big influence on me to go into teaching, but my seventh grade Virginia History teacher, Joe Blanks … I just thought he was incredible, the way he could tell stories and he just made it interesting,” Cox said.

With an interest in teaching history, Cox went on to attend Atlantic Christian College (now known as Barton College) in Wilson, North Carolina where he came across another inspirational teacher.

“I had another great inspiration there — a history professor who once again could tell these great stories,” Cox said. “And this was a time when obviously you weren’t putting things on a whiteboard; it was a different era. But he could just captivate you, so that kind of cemented the fact that I wanted to become a teacher.”

Once he completed his undergraduate studies, Cox returned to Colonial Heights and taught in the division for nine years, mostly seventh grade Virginia History and United States History mixed with a little bit of eighth grade and high school classes.

While he absolutely loved teaching, the time came when Cox was ready for a new adventure. He had always wanted to obtain a master’s degree, and deciding it was time, he set out for Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I thoroughly enjoyed teaching. It may still be my most favorite thing I’ve done in my life,” Cox said. “As much as I loved it, I was just ready for a new chapter, kind of like now. That’s kind of how life goes. So I looked at a lot of different universities, and I ended up in Nashville at Vanderbilt. And I love Nashville.”

Cox knew he wanted to continue to impact students like he had as a teacher but in a different way, so he decided to pursue a master’s degree in administration. After completing his graduate studies, he went on to pursue his doctorate. Then, three years after arriving in Nashville, the time came again when Cox was ready for a new adventure. He had never been to California, so he thought, “why not?”

“I wanted to be a principal; I felt pretty strongly about that. I literally took something I could draw a circle [on] in California. I applied to about 100 districts, so this is when you know you have high self esteem in life,” he said with a laugh.

Cox only had one superintendent call him back.

“Come to find out, [the superintendent] really wanted to come see the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, and he kind of interviewed me secondarily,” he said, laughing. “So then he ends up calling me in two weeks and says ‘Would you like to come work for us?’”

Cox packed his bags and made the move to Los Angeles County to work for the Keppel Union School District, which is situated 70 miles northeast of the city of Los Angeles. And he stayed there, working his way up the ladder for the next 12 years.

“I was principal, director of personnel, assistant superintendent, and then my last two years there I was superintendent,” he said.

It was in California that Cox met his wife, Iowa-native Marianna Sutton Cox, and the couple had three children, Jackson, Carson, and Sophie. The pair loved California. They were only an hour from beautiful destinations including Malibu and Ventura, and they met plenty of nice people. They really began to settle into the area and call it home.

“It was a good time of life for us to be there,” he said. “All of our kids were born in California; they were really young. I kind of thought we were going to stay in California.”

Cox was unaware that his life was about to change when his mother called to tell him about a career opportunity back home in Colonial Heights.

“I remember it as well as anything. I was on my way to work, and she said, ‘well the superintendent in Colonial Heights is retiring, you oughta throw your hat in the ring,’” he said. “We talked about it and kind of decided that might be a nice move, but it’s a 3,000 mile move.”

Cox and his wife contemplated the significant life decision for a little while and ultimately decided to make the move.

“We made the trek and came back, and that was [in] 2001, and we’ve really just thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said. “And that’s one of the things I’ve always said about Marianne is that for her to pick up and come 3,000 miles, I just thought was extraordinary. She’s the love of my life and I’ve just been so fortunate in that way.”

For the past 18 years, Cox and his family have enjoyed living life in Colonial Heights. Cox was able to reunite with his brother Kirk in time for their children to grow up together and become great friends in the process.

Aside from the family perks, Cox has thoroughly enjoyed leading the school division that both he and his kids went through.

“I’ve always said, what a neat thing in life to be able to come back to your hometown and be superintendent,” he said. “I’ve always tried to remember that. It’s quite an honor.”

Proudest Accomplishments

When Cox embarked on his new adventure as superintendent of Colonial Heights Public Schools, he wanted to implement a tactic he learned from the superintendent he worked under in California which involved listening to the opinions and desires of the community. So in collaboration with the school board, Cox began to hold community forums attended by community members, teachers, and parents at each of the five public schools.

“The forums were all packed. It was amazing,” he said. “So basically we asked two basic questions: ‘What do we do well? And what can we do better?’ and we got some incredible lists. Good news was that a lot of people thought there were a lot of things we were doing well, but there were also a lot of things that people said we could do better.”

The groups came up with a list of items they wanted the superintendent and school board to work on over the coming years, and after a vote, Cox and the board members took the top six ideas and prioritized them.

Before Cox’s superintendency, two of Colonial Heights Public Schools were not accredited, so SOL accreditation was one of the main priorities to come out of the forums. The other popular topic was facility upgrades.

“They kind of gave us our agenda. I’m not guessing, I’m not imposing my agenda, the board isn’t imposing their agenda, we’re listening to people,” Cox said. “So I felt a lot of great things came out of that.”

After wrapping up the forums, Cox got straight to work on two missions he would work on for the remainder of his superintendency: to become and remain SOL accredited, and to complete necessary renovations at each public school.

With help from a great team of teachers and administrators, Cox quickly achieved division-wide SOL accreditation, and he has maintained that status for the past 17 consecutive years. He also, with the assistance of many different city officials, school boards, and school staff, was able to renovate every CHPS site in the city.

Cox considers the renovations to be one of his proudest accomplishments as superintendent.

“Now when you go into a school and you realize what it was and what it’s become ... I just feel like for our students, better facilities create better learning and better teaching,” he said.

Renovations

Colonial Heights High School received renovations to the Jane Bryant Auditorium, science rooms, and locker and team rooms, and also received new biology labs, a power and fitness center, 6 new tennis courts with fencing and lighting, gym bleachers, gym floor, storage rooms, a PE classroom, and hallway tiling with school colors including CH emblems.

The Vocational and Technical Building received a high tunnel, a maintenance building, and an athletic training facility for wrestling and baseball which included indoor batting cages.

Colonial Heights Middle School received renovations to the auditorium and the cafeteria, which included an addition and kitchen renovation, a new gym floor and bleachers, a significant renovation of the press box at the football field, an initial track renovation with a second renovation funded in next year’s budget, new field house training equipment and turf flooring, and handicap access to bleachers.

Tussing Elementary School received an upgraded media center, art and music rooms, kindergarten classrooms, new exterior windows, and a full-size gym with bleachers. Lakeview Elementary School received an upgraded media center, art and music rooms, renovations for appropriate resource spaces and Pre-K, a front drop off/pick up center and added staff parking spaces. North Elementary School received an updated media center, a total redesign and improvement of the front drop off/pick up and parking, renovated reading rooms, new wall tile in the cafeteria, and new exterior windows.

At the Community Day School, Cox renovated the upstairs of the old field house to provide an alternative to just sending kids home during long-term suspensions or expulsions to an outside placement. As a result, at least 200 students have been given an opportunity to continue their education which has led to many success stories.

Other notable contributions

While SOL accreditation and facility upgrades certainly top Cox’s list of proudest accomplishments, there are several more noteworthy contributions he has made to the school division. In the words of Assistant Superintendent Troy Hedblom, Cox “set out to enhance those things that create a culture of pride and ownership and yield academic success and extracurricular activities success,” including using as much red and blue paint as possible to create a sense of pride and belonging, putting letters back on top of the high school and middle school so each school had its name prominently displayed, increasing community interaction through community forums, school websites, and social media, and of course his well-known, annual tradition of meeting and greeting all students each year with handshakes, pencils and decals. Approximately 2,800 students per year for 18 years equates to 50,000 pencils, pendants and decals.

“One of the things I have really enjoyed doing is meeting every student in the school division. That’s always been one of my goals. I actually started that in California,” Cox said. “And I always liked giving out pencils to K-8, and that’s honestly how some of them remember me. I’ll go into a supermarket and especially with really young students, they go ‘Oh I know him, oh you gave me a pencil!’ It’s just neat. I think that’s one of the things I’m going to miss.”

Additionally, Cox established or continued important traditions including Colonial Pride Tours, The Parade of Graduates, Senior of the Month, The Hall of Fame, and outdoor Graduation at the football field.

Cox also made significant academic improvements through his tenure, including the Summer Pre-k program and four-year-old Pre-K classes at all of the elementary schools, Title I Reading & Math and Integrated STEM units at the elementary level, Transition Programs such as Jump Start and Dream Team, as well as academic support for struggling learners. Cox also adopted block scheduling which allowed for the expansion of CTE and Dual Enrollment courses and partnerships with JMU, RBC and John Tyler.

“I’ve always believed in change when it’s positive. I think when you propose that you’re going to change something like a schedule, you really have to take a lot of time,” Cox said. “It took us three years to do that, but I thought it was a well-spent three years. We had parent forums, we had teacher forums, student forums, and we just tried to be sure everybody was on board before we did it.”

Plans for the future

Much like the time he moved to Nashville to pursue a master’s degree in administration, and again when he spontaneously moved to California to take a principal position, Cox is eager for a new adventure and isn’t ruling out any possibilities.

“I’m kind of ready for a new chapter, so I’m really not retiring, I’m looking to do something different or maybe still in education, probably,” Cox said. “I’ve just kind of reached that point. Kind of like when I left teaching and went to graduate school, it’s kind of one of those places in life.

“I’ve applied in different places, and I’ve interviewed in different places, so we’ll see,” he added. “It’s always mixed emotions because I’ll certainly miss it here. I grew up here, it’s my hometown, and I’ve done this for a long time, but it’s just time.”

While he’s open to anything, he believes whatever he chooses to do next will most likely be education-based. Regardless of where he ends up, he’s ready for new challenges to conquer and feels confident in his ability to do so after successfully tackling the original list of projects he wanted to complete before the end of his time with CHPS.

“I’m looking forward to new challenges. I think one of the fun things about life is that when you get to do different things, I think [it’s] fun and it keeps you productive, and I enjoy challenges, I really do,” he said. “This has been its own kind of challenge, so whether it’s in a school division or whether it’s in a university, I just think a new challenge will be fun.”

As he officially parts ways with Colonial Heights Public Schools, Cox wants to thank his family for their support through the years. He is thankful for the opportunity he had to witness all three of his children graduate from CHHS under his leadership.

“I think it’s so important to have a supportive family, and I think it’s so important to have a wife that you love and that loves you and is just willing to pick up and move 3,000 miles,” he said. “That is incredible.

“To have our children go through here, to me, that was really important because I went through here,” he added. “And I think they’ve all prospered because of it. And it’s hard being the superintendent’s son or daughter, I know that. But I do think they’ve acquitted themselves very, very well.”

Former Progress-Index reporter Kelsey Reichenberg currently works with Colonial Heights Public Schools.