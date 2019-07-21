The library is beginning a new fiscal year, so let’s interpret “New at the Library” a bit differently this week to let you know what the library is doing that is new and different, and hopefully exciting.

Maintaining a library collection in a constant, ongoing process, and if you’ve been to the library lately, you have seen it in action. While we make every effort to provide the most up-to-date materials — popular authors, bestsellers, titles of local interest — it is sometimes necessary to look at what we already have and do some clean up. Are the materials we have relevant? Do they include the most recent information? The most recent editions? Do they look nice? Have some items disappeared? If the materials do not meet these criteria (and others), then it may be time to remove them from the collection. This process of evaluation is called “weeding”, an appropriate term since the whole undertaking is about removing the items that do not benefit or contribute to the well-being of our collection to make room for the more relevant and desirable materials.

This process can be painful. It is no easy thing to remove a title that may have been a favorite 10 years or more ago, but that no one has looked at in more than three. It helps, however, to try to provide these items with good homes. While many libraries choose to recycle their discarded books, we place ours on carts in our foyer and make them available to anyone who wants them. So next time you come to the library, please take a look!

In the meantime, this opens up the space on the shelves, making them easier to browse. You can have confidence in our collection, and you won’t have to wade through volumes of out-of-date material to find current information. We are currently in the process of adding new materials on language, science and math.

Some of our popular fiction series have volumes that have become worn out, tattered covers and pages falling out, so we are replacing titles from George R. R. Martin, Diana Gabaldon, V.C. Andrews and more.

If you have any suggestions or if we seem to be missing something, we are happy to hear your suggestions. We also welcome your donations. We may add your items to our collection, or we may add them to our give away carts, but either way, your contributions will be appreciated.

Also, if you are a DVD borrower, we have something new for you as well that will hopefully make it easier for you to acquire our newest and most popular items. Our long-time users may remember a time when we kept the DVDs at the desk and the display case on the shelf, so that even if the item was checked out, you could see that we had it and place it on hold. Sadly, the cases went out of production, so for the past few years, we circulated the entire case, so if it was out, you wouldn’t see it. We have developed a new system that will allow us to get around this. All display cases will be out, so that you will be able to see everything we have, including checked out items. If something is currently checked out, you can place it on hold to be contacted when it is returned.

And finally, Jazz in the Stacks is back for the summer. Come by on Friday for the Arts for free jazz concerts, with a cash bar. All proceeds go to the Petersburg Library Foundation, who are the sponsors for the program.

We are always looking for ways to improve our service to you, so please feel free to send us feedback, in person, by mail, phone or Facebook. Yes, we have an account (PetersburgPublicLibrary), as well as Instagram (petersburgpublibrary) and Twitter (@PburgPubLibrary), so please like and/or follow us! Thank you for supporting our library. We greatly appreciate it.

Dana Cragg is Adult Services Librarian for the Petersburg Public Library System. She writes a regular column introducing some of the latest books added to library shelves.