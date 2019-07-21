Heat did not keep folks away from the 3rd Thursday concert in Chester

CHESTER — Bluegrass fans braved the heat wave to listen to the Cary Street Ramblers perform old-time string music and bluegrass on the Chester Village Green.

The free 3rd Thursdays concert series is presented by the Chester Community Association.

Locals brought blankets, picnics, chairs, and coolers filled with cold beverages to stay hydrated in the temperatures that soared above ninety degrees.

Luckily, a big black rain cloud hovered over the Green during the first hour. It offered a much welcome reprieve from the scorching heat; a slight, refreshing breeze could be felt every so often.

Three-year-old Opal Hockett of Chesterfield along with her mom Jennifer were the only two that had enough energy to dance in the sweltering heat.

LeeAnn Lowman of Chester shared, “There’s no better way to enjoy bluegrass than on the ‘Green’ grass.”

“We’re thoroughly enjoying the band. We started attending these concerts last year,” stated Eddie Miller of Chesterfield. “We’re grandparents with softball grandkids, and we’re trying to find fun things to do now that we have time.”

When asked how he likes the band, Phil Chappell of Chester responded, “I like it. I was here for Jay Turner and the Swinging Doors who play old country, and I came to see The Taters last month but it was rained out.”

Speaking of being rained out, the Cary Street Ramblers had to pack it up and go an hour early due to lightning. At least the rain held out until most of the music lovers reached their vehicles. A few folks got drenched, but this reporter believes the delay to their cars may have been intentional in order to cool themselves off.

Abram’s Bridge: A Springsteen Tribute band is scheduled to perform on August 15 from 6:30 pm until 8:30 pm on the Chester Village Green located across from the Chester Library which is located at 11800 Centre Street.

