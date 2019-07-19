JENNINGS RANDOLPH LAKE - It's time to salvage all that scrap cardboard and empty the store shelves of duct tape … Saturday is the second annual Blue Dragon Boat Regatta at Jennings Randolph Lake.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

JENNINGS RANDOLPH LAKE - It’s time to salvage all that scrap cardboard and empty the store shelves of duct tape … Saturday is the second annual Blue Dragon Boat Regatta at Jennings Randolph Lake.

Sponsored by Mineral County Parks and Recreation, the regatta invites brave area residents to build their own boats out of cardboard and duct tape and compete for whose vessel stays afloat the longest.

The entry fee is $15 per participant, and the hopeful boat builders will put in at Shaw Beach.

Participants can compete for such titles as Best Design, Best Costumes, and Most Creative.

Last year, between the participants and spectators, an estimated 400 persons gathered at the beach for the event, which also featured refreshments.

Also assisting with the days activities will be the Mineral County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Army Corps of Engineers.

Events get underway at 10 a.m.

For further information, call Mineral County Parks and Recreation at 304-788-5732 or email director Kevin Simon at ksimon@mineralwv.org.



