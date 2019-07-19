FORT ASHBY - The Mineral County Chamber of Commerce elected seven members to serve staggered terms on the board during their annual meeting at Brookedale Farms.



FORT ASHBY - The Mineral County Chamber of Commerce elected seven members to serve staggered terms on the board during their annual meeting at Brookedale Farms.

Randy Crane, who has served as board president since the chamber was reorganized last November, presided over the meeting and reported that the chamber had gained 72 members since the reorganization.

Devon Waters of The Health Plan spoke to the group about the Chamber Health Plan, available to members as an alternative to traditional health coverage.

Those elected to serve on the board are as follows:

One-year term:

Anna Campbell, Applied Learning Science

Tom Golden, Keyser chief of police

Hayward Wilson, State Farm Insurance of Keyser

Two-year term:

Judge Jay Courrier, 21st Judicial Circuit

Luke McKenzie, director of the Mineral County Office of Emergency Management

Three-year term:

Randy Crane

Tom Pritts, Montum Architecture

In addition, six members were elected during the July board meeting to represent five districts within Mineral County:

One-year term:

Barb Crane, Frankfort District

Casey Lambert, Frankfort District

Two-year term:

Marion Droppleman, Elk Garen District

Penny Riffle, Burlington District

Three-year term:

Patsy Koontz, New Creek District

Ben Smith, Piedmont District.

The chamber is now planning a Lunch & Learn event, during which Jeff Fenlason of Enterprise Rental will speak about their newly reformed management model built on the idea of trust.

Emily Opel, manager of the Keyser Enterprise location, will also be present for the program.

The Lunch & Learn is set for Wednesday, Aug. 21, at noon at the chamber office, 40 1/2 N. Main St., Keyser.

Lunch will be provided, and those planning to attend are asked to call the chamber at 304-788-2513 to RSVP.









